Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrian Broner Fight to Be Pac-Man's 1st in US in 2 Years

Yam G-Jun/Associated Press

Manny Pacquiao is reportedly coming back to the United States for a boxing match for the first time since 2016.

According to Dan Rafael of ESPN.com, Pacquiao announced Thursday he will fight Adrian Broner on either Jan. 12 or Jan. 19. The fight—which Pac-Man called "90 percent" done—will likely be in Las Vegas.

Rafael noted Pacquiao hasn't fought stateside for two years due to a debt to the IRS in the tens of millions of dollars. Rafael cited a source who said the fight will happen Jan. 19 but only after the boxer settles his tax concerns.

Pac-Man, who is 60-7-2 with 39 knockouts, will defend the secondary welterweight belt he won by defeating Lucas Matthysse in July. However, Rafael hinted this fight against Broner could set the stage for a spring rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr., who defeated Pacquiao by unanimous decision in their high-profile showdown in 2015.

Rafael noted Pacquiao recently signed with Premier Boxing Champions founder Al Haymon, who also works with Mayweather.

Pacquiao's last fight in the United States was a victory over Jessie Vargas in November 2016, but he then lost by decision to Jeff Horn in July 2017 in Australia.

Broner is 33-3-1 with 24 knockouts but has struggled of late with a draw against Vargas in April and a loss to Mikey Garcia in July 2017. The common opponent in Vargas suggests Pacquiao will win, although Broner holds the reach advantage at 69" compared to Pac-Man's 67", per Boxrec.

He also brings significant power to the table seeing as how the majority of his wins have come via knockout.

Pacquiao will need to overcome those tests to set up an intriguing showdown with Mayweather.