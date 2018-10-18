Cowboys Trade Rumors: Dallas Not Seeking WR, No 'Imminent Change' on Dez Bryant

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

With the NFL's trade deadline less than two weeks away, the Dallas Cowboys don't seem to have any inclination toward upgrading their current crop of wide receivers.

Per ESPN's Josina Anderson, the Cowboys "are not actively seeking to trade" for a receiver right now.

Anderson added there is "no imminent change" regarding Dez Bryant's potential playing status.

Dallas' receivers have been a frequent source of criticism so far this season.

Prior to Week 6, Cowboys wide receivers had a total of 604 yards and three touchdowns in five games. They only threw for 172 yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 14, but Cole Beasley had his best game of the year with 101 yards and two touchdowns on nine receptions.

Beasley is the only Dallas wideout with more than 200 yards receiving. Tavon Austin ranks second on the team with 130 yards, but head coach Jason Garrett told reporters he could be placed on injured reserve due to an injured groin.

It's unclear what the wide receiver trade market will look like before Oct. 30. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday the Oakland Raiders are exploring deals for Amari Cooper, but they are seeking a first-round pick in return.

Bryant certainly knows offensive coordinator Scott Linehan's system, but there's been no indication the team wants to bring the 29-year-old back into the fold.

The Cowboys have made it through their first six games with a respectable 3-3 record, despite a lack of playmakers on the outside.