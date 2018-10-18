Floyd Mayweather Rips 'Cheating Ass' Canelo, Says Conor McGregor Was Better

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 18, 2018

Floyd Mayweather Jr., left, throws a jab at Canelo Alvarez in the first round during a 152-pound title fight, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2013, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison)
Eric Jamison/Associated Press

Floyd Mayweather may be retired, but his trash talk remains in peak form after his latest throwback-Thursday post on Instagram.

Alongside a picture of him punching Canelo Alvarez, Mayweather mocked the Mexican boxer in the caption:

"It didn’t matter if Canelo ate his PED steak or not this night, this was by far the easiest fight of my career! Connor McQuitter was a way better fighter than Canelo's cheating ass and I beat the breaks off him too! It takes me 36 mins or less to make $300 million plus. It literally takes me 1 night and 1 fight to make what you might make in 5 years and 11 fights! So really, who's still winning? You do the math!"

The "PED steak" references Alvarez's positive test for the performance-enhancing drug clenbuterol, which he later attributed to eating meat in Mexico.

This derisive comments come one day after Alvarez indicated there wouldn't be a rematch against Mayweather because the veteran would be too scared.

"He doesn't want to risk a second fight with me," he said in Spanish, via ESPN.

The two first battled in 2013 in a highly anticipated bout considering both fighters were coming in with an undefeated record. Mayweather was 44-0 on his way to his current 50-0 mark, while Canelo was 42-0-1 at the time.

Mayweather came through with a relatively easy win, although it was ruled a majority decision.

Of course, Conor McGregor didn't even last the full 12 rounds against the champion boxer, losing by TKO in the 10th.

Given Mayweather's unparalleled success as a boxer, both in the ring and financially, he took the opportunity to taunt a younger fighter who hasn't been able to live up to his predecessor's lofty standards.

