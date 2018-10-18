Juventus Transfer News: Krzysztof Piatek Talks Ronaldo, Summer Move Amid Rumours

Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek has refused to rule out a transfer at the end of this season as rumours link him with a Juventus. Prior to Saturday's Serie A clash against the Bianconeri, the attacker also called the club's record signing, Cristiano Ronaldo, his favourite player.

The Poland international spoke to the media at Piatek Day, an event organised by the club and held at Genoa's Museum at Club Store, where he addressed recent exit speculation: "Many clubs want me? I'm at Genoa and am only focused on them. We have lots of games to play and we are only at the beginning of the season, then we will see what will happen at the end."

When asked about his success this season and who he idolised, Piatek replied: "Ronaldo is the best player in the world, ever. I want to improve myself every match. Pistols ready for Juventus Stadium? I love these fans. When I have a chance and we are playing well I'm always ready to perform."

The 23-year-old has started his Serie A career in the right fashion and has 13 goals in his first eight games for Genoa, having moved to the port city in north-western Italy from Cracovia in June for a reported €4 million.

He's gone on a scoring rampage since then and is yet to fail to score in a Serie A appearance, although Jacopo Piotto of WhoScored.com has said Juve will end that run:

Tuttosport (h/t Jaime Candil of AS) reported this week that Juventus are one of the European heavyweights chasing Piatek, although Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Serie A rivals Napoli are also said to be in the hunt.

Candil also included comment from Genoa sporting director Giorgio Perinetti, who recently suggested the forward could be allowed to leave in 2019: “As [club president Enrico] Preziosi has said, Genoa fans will be able to enjoy watching Piatek until June.”

Juve shifted Gonzalo Higuain on to AC Milan—with a view to a permanent move next summer—after Ronaldo arrived at the Allianz Stadium, so it seems the striker role in Turin is accounted for at present.

Needless to say the forward is over-performing in his first campaign among one of Europe's top leagues, and Football Talent Scout illustrated how his Expected Goals (xG) performance demonstrated that:

However, a difficult run awaits Genoa, and Bleacher Report's Alex McGovern forecast this will prove how elite the forward is:

The Rossoblu won't be able to indefinitely resist the urges of Europe's more powerful clubs if Piatek keeps up his run of prolific form and encourages the continental big guns to make their interest concrete next summer.

Ronaldo has another three-and-a-half years remaining on his contract and isn't likely to lose his spot as frontman before then, but his presence at the club could help the Bianconeri land admirer Piatek.