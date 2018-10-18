Cardinals' Michael Bidwill: Patrick Peterson Trade 'Not Happening' Amid Rumors

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals president Michael Bidwill said the team is not looking to deal star cornerback Patrick Peterson before the 2018 NFL trade deadline on Oct. 30.

On Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com provided Bidwill's response to rumors about the Cards potentially moving the seven-time Pro Bowl selection.

"Not true," he said. "I've seen the speculation. But it's not happening. Not happening."

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported Sunday that Peterson is "among the players the team is willing to move" with the front office looking toward the future after a 1-5 start.

The 28-year-old LSU product has been a bright spot for the otherwise struggling squad. He's tallied 29 combined tackles, two passes defended, an interception and a sack while playing all six games. Pro Football Focus ranks him as the league's sixth-best corner so far in 2018.

Peterson told reporters following the Cardinals' 27-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings he wasn't paying attention to the outside noise.

"I was getting ready for a football game," he said Sunday. "This is my first time hearing about it. That's something that's out of my control. I want to continue doing what I have to do to help this team win ballgames. That's what I can control, and that's what I want to do each and every week."

Head coach Steve Wilks added: "I don't respond to things that are ludicrous" when asked about the trade speculation surrounding his top corner.

Peterson remains under contract through the 2020 season, giving the Cards little reason to move one of their most valuable assets despite quickly fading out of contention this season.

Arizona returns to action Thursday night for a Week 7 clash with the Denver Broncos.