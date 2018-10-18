Cardinals' Michael Bidwill: Patrick Peterson Trade 'Not Happening' Amid Rumors

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 18, 2018

ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 26: Patrick Peterson #21 of the Arizona Cardinals on the sidelines during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium during week 3 of the preseason on August 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. The Cardinals defeated the Cowboys 27-3. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals president Michael Bidwill said the team is not looking to deal star cornerback Patrick Peterson before the 2018 NFL trade deadline on Oct. 30. 

On Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com provided Bidwill's response to rumors about the Cards potentially moving the seven-time Pro Bowl selection.

"Not true," he said. "I've seen the speculation. But it's not happening. Not happening."

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported Sunday that Peterson is "among the players the team is willing to move" with the front office looking toward the future after a 1-5 start.

The 28-year-old LSU product has been a bright spot for the otherwise struggling squad. He's tallied 29 combined tackles, two passes defended, an interception and a sack while playing all six games. Pro Football Focus ranks him as the league's sixth-best corner so far in 2018.

Peterson told reporters following the Cardinals' 27-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings he wasn't paying attention to the outside noise.

"I was getting ready for a football game," he said Sunday. "This is my first time hearing about it. That's something that's out of my control. I want to continue doing what I have to do to help this team win ballgames. That's what I can control, and that's what I want to do each and every week."

Head coach Steve Wilks added: "I don't respond to things that are ludicrous" when asked about the trade speculation surrounding his top corner.

Peterson remains under contract through the 2020 season, giving the Cards little reason to move one of their most valuable assets despite quickly fading out of contention this season.

Arizona returns to action Thursday night for a Week 7 clash with the Denver Broncos.

Related

    What Happened to NFL's Next Big Thing?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    What Happened to NFL's Next Big Thing?

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Is Steve Keim Under Same Pressure as Coaches?

    Arizona Cardinals logo
    Arizona Cardinals

    Is Steve Keim Under Same Pressure as Coaches?

    Greg Moore
    via azcentral

    Backups Who Deserve More Playing Time

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Backups Who Deserve More Playing Time

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Week 7 Fantasy RB Workload Watch 👀

    Arizona Cardinals logo
    Arizona Cardinals

    Week 7 Fantasy RB Workload Watch 👀

    Matt Camp
    via Bleacher Report