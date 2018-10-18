MLB Playoffs 2018: Updated Championship Series, Bracket, Schedule, Predictions

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox may have a firm grip on the American League Championship Series as they take a 3-1 lead into Thursday's Game 5 at Minute Maid Park, but nobody should be writing off the Houston Astros.

The Red Sox accomplished one of their goals when they picked up an 8-2 victory in Game 3, as that win assured that the Red Sox would be in no worse a position than taking the series back to Boston for Game 6.

However, Wednesday night's epic 8-6 victory has put them one win from reaching the World Series, something they last won in 2013.

While the Game 4 loss had to hurt manager A.J. Hinch's team, the Astros are sending ace Justin Verlander to the mound in Game 5 at 8:09 p.m. ET, and he has already beaten the Red Sox in Game 1 of the series.

David Price will start for Boston on three days rest. That hasn't been the normal way of doing things in the Major leagues since the mid-1970s, when a majority of teams would go with four starting pitchers throughout the 162-game season.

Chris Sale, Boston's Game 1 starter, is likely to get the ball in Game 6, but he has shoulder issues and spent a night in the hospital earlier this week with a stomach problem, so his start is not guaranteed.

Price was ready to come into Game 4 when Boston closer Craig Kimbrel had issues with the Houston lineup. Price was in the bullpen and throwing, and manager Alex Cora could have called on him.

Even though Price got lathered up Wednesday and threw a number of warm-up pitches, he says he will be able to pitch Thursday night.

"I don’t count those (bullpen pitches). I don’t know," Price said, per Chad Finn of the Boston Globe. "The first ones are just to get loose, and if we would have scored two in the top of the ninth, I would have went out there for the ninth inning, and they got pretty close. I think it was [Josh] Reddick that made a good play in right [robbing Mookie Betts], so I was ready."

The Astros are minus-200 favorites to win Game 5 and send the series back to Boston, while the Red Sox are plus-170 underdogs, per OddsShark.

Prediction

Verlander should be his usual dominant self on the mound, and Price should also be effective, although not quite as good as the Houston starter.

The game will be close throughout, and Boston's advantageous position will allow them to play in a relaxed state. They may have the lead late in the game, but the Astros will figure it out this time, win the game, and send the series back to Boston for Game 6.

ALCS Schedule

Game 1: Astros 7, Red Sox 2



Game 2: Red Sox 7, Astros 5



Game 3: Red Sox 8, Astros 2



Game 4: Red Sox 8, Astros 6; Red Sox lead, 3-1



Game 5: Red Sox at Astros; Thursday, Oct. 18 at 8:09 p.m. ET on TBS



*Game 6: Astros at Red Sox; Saturday, Oct. 20 at 5:09 p.m. ET on TBS



*Game 7: Astros at Red Sox; Sunday, Oct. 21 at 7:39 p.m. ET on TBS



*if necessary

National League Championship Series

The Milwaukee Brewers had given the Dodgers one run in the first 21 innings played at Dodgers Stadium in Games 3 and 4, and it appeared they were just one or two hits away from taking a commanding 3-1 lead.

However, the Dodgers scratched out a run in the bottom of the 13th inning in Game 4 to tie the series and then won Game 5 behind a powerful effort by Clayton Kershaw. As a result the Dodgers go into Game 6 at Miller Park in Milwaukee with a chance to win their second straight National League pennant.

The Dodgers will send Hyun-Jin Ryu to the mound in Game 6, while the Brewers will send Game 5 starter Wade Miley to the hill.

That is not a misprint or an error. Miley pitched to leadoff hitter Cody Bellinger and walked him to start Game 5 and Craig Counsell subsequently pulled him from the game. Counsell said that was his original plan and that he wanted to vary from standard operating procedures.

Whatever Counsell's intentions were, the Brewers need to find a way to score more runs after they were held to three runs in the last 22 innings in Los Angeles.

Game 6 is scheduled for 8:39 p.m. and will be televised by FS1. If the Brewers win and force a Game 7, it will be played at 9:09 p.m. Saturday night and also be broadcast by FS1.

The Dodgers are minus-120 favorites to close out the NLCS in six games, while the Brewers are even money (plus-100) to force a seventh game.

Prediction

Milwaukee's bats have gone to sleep, but the return to Cheeseland should help the team find a way to even the series and get to a seventh game.

Look for likely MVP Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain to lead the way as the Brewers square the series and force the Dodgers to play a winner-take-all final game.

NLCS Schedule

Game 1: Brewers 6, Dodgers 5

Game 2: Dodgers 4, Brewers 3



Game 3: Brewers 4, Dodgers 0



Game 4: Dodgers 2, Brewers 1 (13 innings)



Game 5: Dodgers 5, Brewers 2; Dodgers lead, 3-2



Game 6: Dodgers at Brewers; Friday, Oct. 19 at 8:39 p.m. ET on FS1



*Game 7: Dodgers at Brewers; Saturday, Oct. 20 at 9:09 p.m. ET on FS1



*if necessary