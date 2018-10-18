World Series 2018: Full Schedule and Examining Potential Pitching Matchups

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

As the ALCS and NLCS wind down, it's hard not to imagine what he 2018 World Series might look like when it begins Tuesday night.

As of right now, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox are on track to advance to the Fall Classic, but the Milwaukee Brewers and Houston Astros could come from behind to win their respective series.

With both series reaching their conclusions, the World Series pitching lineup for each team is starting to look clearer.

Among the potential World Series pitching matchips are a showdown of aces, a clashes of managerial styles and a whole other group of possibilities that would have baseball fans salivating in anticipation.

2018 World Series Schedule

Game 1: Tuesday, October 23 (Time TBD, Fox)

Game 2: Wednesday, October 24 (Time TBD, Fox)

Game 3: Friday, October 26 (Time TBD, Fox)

Game 4: Saturday, October 27 (Time TBD, Fox)

Game 5: Sunday, October 28 (Time TBD, Fox)

Game 6: Tuesday, October 30 (Time TBD, Fox)

Game 7: Wednesday, October 31 (Time TBD, Fox)

Potential Pitching Matchups

Chris Sale vs. Clayton Kershaw

If the Dodgers return to the World Series, Clayton Kershaw would be their ideal Game 1 starter.

Kershaw just threw in Game 5 of the NLCS, so if he makes an appearance in Game 6 or 7 it would be a brief one with the World Series opener in the back of everyone's minds.

The Los Angeles left-hander has given up five earned runs over 18 innings in the 2018 postseason and he's struck out 14 batters in starts against Atlanta and Milwaukee.

Last year in the World Series, Kershaw made three appearances, two of which were starts in Games 1 and 5.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Given the flexibility of the Dodgers rotation, Kershaw could be set for a duel of baseball's top left-handers later in a series against the Boston Red Sox.

Chris Sale is expected to start Game 6 if the Red Sox have to go back to Boston to finish off the ALCS, which means he wouldn't be ready to go for Game 1 of the World Series Tuesday.

A more likely scenario for a Sale-Kershaw showdown would feature them going head-to-head in Game 5, with Sale throwing on one less day of rest.

A Game 2 start in the World Series would differ from what Sale is used to, as he took the mound for Game 1 of the three playoff series he's participated in as a member of the Red Sox.

Since giving up seven earned runs in Game 1 of the 2017 ALDS against Houston, Sale's conceded six earned runs in 15 postseason innings.

The hype alone for the clash between Sale and Kershaw would be massive, and based off their recent playoff performances, the southpaw showdown would deliver in quality.

Justin Verlander vs. Milwaukee's Bullpen

The emergence of Milwaukee's pitching strategy is one of the most intriguing stories of the 2018 postseason.

Manager Craig Counsell has relied on his bullpen for the majority of the NLCS, and he caught headlines in Game 5, when he used Wade Miley to pitch against one batter before calling on his relievers to do the rest of the work on the mound.

Since Counsell isn't expected to change his approach if the Brewers advance to the World Series, it will bring about a clash of styles against either the Astros or Red Sox.

The ultimate strategical difference would come against the Astros and Justin Verlander, who hasn't given up more than three earned runs in his last 12 postseason starts.

Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

Verlander should add to that streak in Game 5 of the ALCS, as he attempts to keep Houston alive in its attempt to get back to the World Series.

If Verlander takes on the Brewers, he would most likely oppose three or four different pitchers, beginning with whichever hurler Counsell relies on to start the game.

It's an intriguing matchup that pits conventional pitching wisdom against a new idea that's gaining traction, and it would be the talk of the national audience, especially among those who haven't paid close attention to the new bullpen-first approaches used across baseball.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.