Zlatan Ibrahimovic Hints He Would Turn Down Loan Move to Manchester United

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hinted he is prepared to reject a January loan move to Manchester United after reports linked the L.A. Galaxy striker with a temporary switch to Old Trafford.

Mark Ogden of ESPN FC reported the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain superstar could help out manager Jose Mourinho by returning to England during the MLS offseason.

However, Ibrahimovic has indicated he has no intention of moving clubs at present.

Speaking to Sky Sports (h/t Metro), the Swedish icon said:

"I think I'm in a situation where I need to have a good balance between work and rest.

"Because I came back from injury and because of my age and the load I'm putting in during training.

"It's not what I have been thinking about because we still have two games, hopefully we make the play-offs.

"Any more on that I don't know what to say because I haven't focused on that, I haven't put any thought on it."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.