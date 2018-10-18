Lumberjacks Are Rising to the Top at the World Pole Climbing Championships

🌟The Champions: Easter Eggs 🌟 The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Sweep the Leg with 'Karate Combat' Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR 'Ginger Ninja' Is the Hottest PG Prospect in 2019 Class 🌟The Champions, Ep 4: Pulisic Hits Oktoberfest 🌟 Farmers Make Rocket League with Tractor Soccer This Is Canoe Polo 😲 Shoot a Bull's-Eye with Extreme Archery 🎯 Ep 3: Mourinho Throws Dinner Party from Hell Relive Ovi and the Caps' Summer of the Cup Bodybuilder Making a Difference with Homemade Gyms How to Perfect Timed Shots in FIFA Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Happy 30th to KD! Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V 16-Year-Old Tristyn Lee Is Getting Ripped in the Gym Seven-Foot, 12-Year-Old Towers Over Opponents Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Right Arrow Icon

Lumberjacks are reaching new heights at England's Pole Climbing Championships.

Competitors climb up 82-feet trees, and the person with the fastest time wins. Watch the video above for more on this unique sport on the rise.

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what's trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don't miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.