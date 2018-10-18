Leroy Sane, Manchester City Reportedly Hold Contract Talks

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistOctober 18, 2018

Manchester City midfielder Leroy Sane jumps over Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann during the group F Champions League soccer match between Hoffenheim and Manchester City at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena stadium in Sinsheim, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Michael Probst/Associated Press

Leroy Sane and Manchester City have reportedly started negotiations regarding a new contract, even though the forward's current deal runs for another two-and-a-half years.

According to the Telegraph's James Ducker, the Citizens want to add "at least a couple of seasons" to the deal as they continue their push to lock up the long-term futures of their brightest talents.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Breaking Bayern: How to Fix the Crisis in Munich

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Breaking Bayern: How to Fix the Crisis in Munich

    Dean Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Laporte Expects Warm Welcome for Joe Hart

    Manchester City logo
    Manchester City

    Laporte Expects Warm Welcome for Joe Hart

    City Watch
    via Mcfcwatch

    Wonderkid Tommy Doyle Signs First Pro Deal at City

    Manchester City logo
    Manchester City

    Wonderkid Tommy Doyle Signs First Pro Deal at City

    City Watch
    via Mcfcwatch

    Man City in Talks to Lock Down Leroy Sane with New Contract

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man City in Talks to Lock Down Leroy Sane with New Contract

    James Ducker,
    via The Telegraph