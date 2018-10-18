Leroy Sane, Manchester City Reportedly Hold Contract Talks

Michael Probst/Associated Press

Leroy Sane and Manchester City have reportedly started negotiations regarding a new contract, even though the forward's current deal runs for another two-and-a-half years.

According to the Telegraph's James Ducker, the Citizens want to add "at least a couple of seasons" to the deal as they continue their push to lock up the long-term futures of their brightest talents.

