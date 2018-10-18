Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Odds, Analysis, NBA Betting Pick

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The LeBron James era in Los Angeles will tip off in Portland on Thursday, when his Lakers visit the Trail Blazers as small road underdogs at sportsbooks for each team's season opener.

Previous series betting trends can be discounted in this matchup because of the presence of James, who faces a new challenge in Los Angeles after making it to the NBA Finals in each of the previous eight years from the Eastern Conference.

NBA point spread: The Trail Blazers opened as three-point favorites; the total is at 222.



NBA betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 104.8-103.6, Lakers.



Why the Lakers Can Cover the Spread

The Lakers have one of the best players in the league plus a lot of role players this season, which is essentially what the Cleveland Cavaliers had the past four years, when they made it to the championship round and won their lone NBA title.

The youth movement outside of James has many fans excited for the future, and that is probably one of the reasons he decided to land in Hollywood as a free agent in the summer. He instantly upgrades this franchise and should have it back in the playoffs again this spring.

Why the Trail Blazers Can Cover the Spread

The Blazers have won their past 15 meetings with the Lakers straight up, according to the OddsShark NBA Database, going 12-3 against the spread in those games.

That trend alone is hard to ignore and likely why they are favored in this game even though James is suiting up on the other side. Portland has better chemistry and much more experience playing together, something James and the Lakers cannot match at this time. Regardless of how good he is, he is still only one player.

Smart Betting Pick

The past three games between these teams have been decided by a maximum of five points, with two of them seeing the Blazers win by exactly three.

Portland is coming off an extremely disappointing postseason after winning the Northwest Division, and James will make more than enough of a difference to help Los Angeles get over the hump and earn the team's first road win in the series since 2014. Bet on the Lakers in an upset.

NBA betting trends

Los Angeles is 4-2 ATS in its past six games.

The total has gone over in four of Los Angeles' past five games on the road.

The total has gone over in four of Portland's past five games at home against Los Angeles.

