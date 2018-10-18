Real Madrid Ex-President Says Eden Hazard Will Move to Blancos If He Wants

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon has waded in on the transfer rumours regarding Chelsea's Eden Hazard, and he believes the Belgian will move to the Spanish capital if he wants, saying "slavery was abolished a long time ago."

Speaking to beIN Sports (h/t Goal's Chris Burton) Calderon said Chelsea can't keep their man if he's that keen on Real and went on to praise the Belgian's talent:

"There's no point to having a player who wants to go; slavery was abolished a long time ago.

"It depends what Chelsea wants to do, then it's just a question of money between Chelsea and Madrid.

"If a player insists on doing on what he is publicly saying it will be difficult for Chelsea to keep him and for Real Madrid it will be fantastic news.

"I see Hazard as a player after Cristiano Ronaldo and [Lionel] Messi's time.

"He is the player that will receive from them the inheritance of being the best player in the world."

Per Burton, Hazard has openly stated a transfer to Madrid would be his "dream move" but has also ruled out a switch in January.

According to Kristof Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws, Chelsea are determined to keep him and preparing contract negotiations:

The 27-year-old's current contract runs out in 2020, opening the door for a move to Spain. If he doesn't sign a new deal by next summer, the Blues will be faced with a difficult choice, as not selling then might result in a free transfer a year later.

Los Blancos have struggled in attack this season, increasing their need for a player like Hazard. The Belgium international has started the season on fire:

Real are scoreless in their last four matches across all competitions, losing three.

Karim Benzema hasn't been a prolific scorer in some time, and the talented Vinicius Junior doesn't appear ready to pick up the slack. Ronaldo is now at Juventus, and while Gareth Bale has impressed in certain outings, his lack of consistency and fitness issues have also been on full display.

Los Blancos have a clear need, and as one of the biggest and richest clubs in the world, they should have the pull and finances to get Hazard. Chelsea seem determined to fight tooth and nail to stop that from happening, however:

With Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud struggling for goals the Blues also have question marks in attack. They can't afford to lose their best forward option even if he would likely cost a small fortune.

The Blues have made an excellent start to the Maurizio Sarri era, giving them plenty to work with as negotiations with Hazard kick off.