Simona Halep Confirms Withdrawal from WTA Finals, Replaced by Kiki Bertens

World No.1 Simon Halep has confirmed that she will not take part in the 2018 WTA Finals in Singapore.

The Romanian has been suffering with a back problem, and having been sidelined since her retirement at the China Open on September 30 against Ons Jabeur, she said on Thursday that her year was over:

Per the WTA website, as a result of Halep's absence, Kiki Bertens will step in, becoming the first Dutchwoman to compete at the season-ending event since Brenda Schultz-McCarthy in 1997.

Halep will be disappointed not to be competing in Singapore, as she would've been keen to wrap up the most prosperous year of her career with another big win.

She made it to the Australian Open final early in 2018, only to lose to Caroline Wozniacki. However, at the fourth time of asking, she won a Grand Slam final, overcoming Sloane Stephens in three sets at the French Open.

The toll of so many long runs in tournaments and the high intensity of her play appears to have taken effect late in the year. Per the WTA website, the injury was initially picked up during a practice session at the Dongfeng Motor Wuhan Open before being diagnosed with a disk hernia.

Wozniacki will be hoping to defend the title she won a year ago, although other Grand Slam winners from 2018 in the form of Angelique Kerber and Naomi Osaka are sure to provide her with fierce competition.

The draw for the Singapore event will be made on Friday, with the action in the group stages of the competition to begin on Monday.