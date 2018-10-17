WNBA Star Skylar Diggins-Smith Announces Pregnancy in Instagram Post

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistOctober 17, 2018

Dallas Wings guard Skylar Diggins-Smith moves the ball up court against the Seattle Storm during a WNBA basketball game, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Skylar Diggins-Smith's family is about to get bigger. 

The Dallas Wings star announced on Instagram on Wednesday that she and her husband, Daniel Smith, are expecting a child. She posted a clip from her ultrasound, via The Score's Andrew Joe Potter:

Skylar and Daniel met while the two were student-athletes at Notre Dame. Diggins was a star on the women's basketball team, while Smith was a wide receiver on the football team.

The two tied the knot in the spring of 2017.

