WNBA Star Skylar Diggins-Smith Announces Pregnancy in Instagram Post

WNBA Star Skylar Diggins-Smith Announces Pregnancy in Instagram PostOctober 17, 2018
Skylar Diggins-Smith's family is about to get bigger.
The Dallas Wings star announced on Instagram on Wednesday that she and her husband, Daniel Smith, are expecting a child. She posted a clip from her ultrasound, via The Score's Andrew Joe Potter:
Andrew Joe Potter @AndrewJoePotter
Dallas Wings star Skylar Diggins-Smith posted this clip of an ultrasound on her Instagram with the caption "Can’t wait to meet you!.. ❤️" I'll let you draw your own conclusions about what that means. h/t to @jasmined_brown/@Nick_LT for bringing attn to this. #WNBA https://t.co/WTQ6dU8Fxi
Skylar and Daniel met while the two were student-athletes at Notre Dame. Diggins was a star on the women's basketball team, while Smith was a wide receiver on the football team.
The two tied the knot in the spring of 2017.
