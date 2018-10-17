NFL MVP Odds 2018: Drew Brees, Jared Goff, Todd Gurley, Tom Brady Favorites

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 17, 2018

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) acknowledges the crowd as he runs off the field after an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in New Orleans, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Brees broke the NFL all-time passing yards record during the game. The Saints won 43-19. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
Bill Feig/Associated Press

Drew Brees is officially the NFL MVP frontrunner through the first six weeks of the 2018 NFL campaign.

OddsShark posted the current odds, with Brees coming in at +400 (bet $100 to win $400). Jared Goff, Todd Gurley and Tom Brady are each sitting at +600.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

