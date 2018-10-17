NFL MVP Odds 2018: Drew Brees, Jared Goff, Todd Gurley, Tom Brady Favorites

NFL MVP Odds 2018: Drew Brees, Jared Goff, Todd Gurley, Tom Brady FavoritesOctober 17, 2018
Bill Feig/Associated Press
Drew Brees is officially the NFL MVP frontrunner through the first six weeks of the 2018 NFL campaign.
OddsShark posted the current odds, with Brees coming in at +400 (bet $100 to win $400). Jared Goff, Todd Gurley and Tom Brady are each sitting at +600.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Report: Tannehill Out for 2nd Week, Osweiler to Start