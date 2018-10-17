Report: Eden Hazard Prepared to Reject Real Madrid and Sign Deal with Chelsea

TF-Images/Getty Images

Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard is reportedly ready to turn his back on a dream move to Real Madrid and sign a deal at Stamford Bridge that will make him the highest-paid player in the Blues' history.

The Belgium international has been consistently linked with a transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, but the attacker could sign a £300,000 a week contract to remain in the Premier League.

According to Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Metro), Hazard is enjoying a new lease of life under latest coach Maurizio Sarri and is edging towards committing his future to the west London giants.

The latest report on Hazard's future follows comments made by Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck, who stated he will do everything in his power to keep the player at the Bridge.

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Speaking to beIN Sports (h/t the London Evening Standard), Buck said:

"Every Chelsea fan in London and around the world loves Eden Hazard, and he's not only a great footballer but I think he's a wonderful lad. We want him to stay and we will do what we have to do to entice him to stay."

The news will come as a welcome surprise to Chelsea supporters, who believed their best player would follow countryman Thibaut Courtois to the Spanish capital.

Hazard has spoken of his admiration for Los Blancos but also has been clear he's conflicted by the thought of departing Chelsea.

VI-Images/Getty Images

Per Jacob Steinberg of the Guardian, Hazard explained the depth of his current emotions:

"I want what’s good for me but I want what’s good for the club because the club has given me everything. I don’t want to say: ‘Yes, I am signing a new contract,’ and then in the end I don’t end up signing. So I will see. Sometimes in my head, I wake up in the morning and think I want to go. Sometimes I think I want to stay. It is a hard decision. It is my future. I am 27 and I will turn 28 in January."

Hazard added:

"I am really in the game [at Chelsea], I am playing good football at the moment. Real Madrid is the best club in the world. I don’t want to lie today. It is my dream since I was a kid. I was dreaming about this club. We will see. I don’t want to talk about this every day. I don’t have time but we will talk about my future soon. I think so."

Sarri has always held the reputation of a coach who empowers his attacking players, and Hazard was pinpointed for special treatment if the Italian succeeded former coach Antonio Conte.

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

The Belgian has been given the freedom of the attacking third of the pitch, and he's revelled in a forward role he's craved his whole career.

The strikes are flying in for the 27-year-old, and he is now adding goals to his productivity and creativity.

Hazard has eight goals and three assists in 10 appearances in the Premier League and Europe this term, and much more is expected throughout the season.

Real will be disappointed to lose Hazard if the player remains at Chelsea, and it will not be a surprise to see Los Blancos president Florentino Perez make a huge counter bid to turn the midfielder's head.

The reigning UEFA Champions League holders need a new Galactico after Cristiano Ronaldo's departure, and on form, Hazard is one of the best forwards currently operating in world football.