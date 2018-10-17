Head Coach Mike Malone, Nuggets Agree to Contract Extension

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Denver Nuggets announced on Wednesday that they have agreed to a contract extension with head coach Mike Malone.

Malone is heading into his fourth year with the team, leading the squad to a 46-36 record last season. He has a 119-127 mark in his first three seasons with the organization.

The 47-year-old took over the Nuggets in 2015 after the team went 30-52 the year before, and he has overseen steady improvements each year.

While there was speculation he was going to be fired after a slow start to the 2017-18 season, Malone never felt he was on the hot seat, per Sam Amick of The Athletic:

"There was not one time that I thought my job was in jeopardy. The reason I feel that was that, No. 1, I'm confident in the job that I've done, to take a team that when I took over (in 2015) had won 30 games, and took them from 30 to 46 in three years with young players. It's tough to win and develop talent at the same time. So we've been able to win, develop all our young players, create an identity, create a culture, create excitement. We had 14 sellouts (last season). I think behind Philly, we were No. 2 in the NBA in new season tickets sales. So across the board, it's check-check. All positives."

These arguments likely also contributed to his extension, but now the pressure is on heading into 2018-19.

As well as the Nuggets played last year, they still missed the playoffs by one game and the organization hasn't reached the postseason since 2013. Malone personally has been a head coach for five seasons, including two with the Sacramento Kings, and has never taken a team to the playoffs.

There is a lot of young talent on the current roster between Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Gary Harris and others. It will be up to the coaching staff to get the most out of this group and help them reach the next level.