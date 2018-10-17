Lonzo Ball Reveals New ZO2.19 Big Baller Brand Sneaker

Lonzo Ball Reveals New ZO2.19 Big Baller Brand SneakerOctober 17, 2018
Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball has released a second signature shoe from Big Baller Brand called the ZO2.19, per Franklyn Calle of Slam Online.
B/R Kicks @brkicks
Lonzo Ball reveals second signature shoe, the BBB ZO2.19. It features a midfoot strap and costs $200, per @SLAMonline. https://t.co/tLoHOnqaSo
Ball and his father, LaVar, made headlines last year with the ZO2 shoes, notably for the $495 price tag. However, the newest release is expected to come at a much lower cost of $295.
There are three different versions of the new shoe. The "New White" and "Lilac" both feature tonal suede panels, while the "Madagascar" is a kaleidoscope of colors.
This is apparently only the start of numerous colorways, with a Lakers-themed pair expected to release during the season.
Although BBB has been mocked at times on the internet, the company is clearly trying to become a more serious competitor in the sneaker industry.
