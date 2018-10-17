Lonzo Ball Reveals New ZO2.19 Big Baller Brand Sneaker

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball has released a second signature shoe from Big Baller Brand called the ZO2.19, per Franklyn Calle of Slam Online.

Ball and his father, LaVar, made headlines last year with the ZO2 shoes, notably for the $495 price tag. However, the newest release is expected to come at a much lower cost of $295.

There are three different versions of the new shoe. The "New White" and "Lilac" both feature tonal suede panels, while the "Madagascar" is a kaleidoscope of colors.

This is apparently only the start of numerous colorways, with a Lakers-themed pair expected to release during the season.

Although BBB has been mocked at times on the internet, the company is clearly trying to become a more serious competitor in the sneaker industry.