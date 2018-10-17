Lonzo Ball Reveals New ZO2.19 Big Baller Brand Sneaker

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 17, 2018

SAN JOSE, CA - OCTOBER 12: Lonzo Ball #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of their NBA basketball game at SAP Center on October 12, 2018 in San Jose, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball has released a second signature shoe from Big Baller Brand called the ZO2.19, per Franklyn Calle of Slam Online.

Ball and his father, LaVar, made headlines last year with the ZO2 shoes, notably for the $495 price tag. However, the newest release is expected to come at a much lower cost of $295.

There are three different versions of the new shoe. The "New White" and "Lilac" both feature tonal suede panels, while the "Madagascar" is a kaleidoscope of colors.

This is apparently only the start of numerous colorways, with a Lakers-themed pair expected to release during the season.

Although BBB has been mocked at times on the internet, the company is clearly trying to become a more serious competitor in the sneaker industry.

