WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from October 17

1 of 4

The NXT Tag Team Championships were up for grabs to kick off this week's show as The Undisputed Era's Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong battled their toughest competition to date, The War Raiders.

Rowe and Hanson overwhelmed the champions early but O'Reilly and Strong slowed the pace and isolated the former. They worked away at his leg, taking some of his base from him and negating his strength advantage.

It worked in their favor until Hanson received the hot tag and unloaded on the champions. At one point, Adam Cole attempted to interfere but ate a right hand for his troubles.

The challengers rolled, even surviving an Olympic slam from Strong, and had the titles in-hand late. That is, until Bobby Fish hit the ring and blasted the challengers with a chair, drawing the disqualification.

The Undisputed Era, complete with the return of its fourth member, stood tall to close out the segment.

Result

The War Raiders defeated Undisputed Era by disqualification

Grade

B+

Analysis

The match was fun, if formulaic, but it is the return of Fish that most stands out.

The former tag team champion had been sidelined due to injury for months and missed out on the rise of Undisputed Era to the predominant faction in NXT. Having him back for the next chapter of the group's evolution will only serve to create new stories and matches for fans to enjoy.

Including a series with War Raiders.

Never once did it feel right that the program was being resolved on a forgettable episode of NXT television and the outcome here ensures it will not be.