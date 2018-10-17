WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from October 17

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from October 17October 18, 2018
A tag team title match and a heated rematch between two immensely talented women may have headlined Wednesday's episode of NXT but it was the return of Aleister Black that had fans buzzing.
Find out what the former NXT champion was up to, and everything else that went down on WWE Network, with this recap of the October 17 episode.
NXT Tag Team Championship Match: War Raiders vs. Undisputed Era
The NXT Tag Team Championships were up for grabs to kick off this week's show as The Undisputed Era's Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong battled their toughest competition to date, The War Raiders.
Rowe and Hanson overwhelmed the champions early but O'Reilly and Strong slowed the pace and isolated the former. They worked away at his leg, taking some of his base from him and negating his strength advantage.
It worked in their favor until Hanson received the hot tag and unloaded on the champions. At one point, Adam Cole attempted to interfere but ate a right hand for his troubles.
The challengers rolled, even surviving an Olympic slam from Strong, and had the titles in-hand late. That is, until Bobby Fish hit the ring and blasted the challengers with a chair, drawing the disqualification.
The Undisputed Era, complete with the return of its fourth member, stood tall to close out the segment.
Result
The War Raiders defeated Undisputed Era by disqualification
Grade
B+
Analysis
The match was fun, if formulaic, but it is the return of Fish that most stands out.
The former tag team champion had been sidelined due to injury for months and missed out on the rise of Undisputed Era to the predominant faction in NXT. Having him back for the next chapter of the group's evolution will only serve to create new stories and matches for fans to enjoy.
Including a series with War Raiders.
Never once did it feel right that the program was being resolved on a forgettable episode of NXT television and the outcome here ensures it will not be.
Britt Baker vs. Shayna Baszler
Britt Baker made another appearance in NXT this week but had the misfortune of drawing a driven and determined Shayna Baszler as an opponent.
Baszler took her over, targeted her arm and stomped on it.
Baker writhed in pain and the official called for the bell, ending the match prematurely.
The relentless Baszler flashed a smile after kicking Baker one last time and made her way to the back.
Result
Baszler defeated Baker by referee stoppage
Grade
A
Analysis
This really put Baszler over as a total badass.
Funny, because Baszler has always been far more intimidating as a challenger than a champion. While she chased Ember Moon, she was one of the most dangerous wrestlers on the roster. When she finally became champion she backed off a bit, losing the killer edge and allowing Kairi Sane to wrest the title away from her in Brooklyn.
Now back in the role of challenger, she is the Queen of Spades fans were so compelled by initially.
Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Tian Bing and Rocky
Tian Bing and Rocky may be members of the WWE Performance Center, learning the craft in hopes of one day starring for the company, but they ran into a buzzsaw in the form of Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch Wednesday night.
The double-tough Brit and his partner obliterated the competition before pinning Bing with a double-team, high elevation implant DDT.
Result
Lorcan and Burch defeated Bing and Rocky
Grade
C
Analysis
There was not much to this one, nor should there be. It was exactly the one-sided ass-kicking it needed to be and helped establish Lorcan and Burch as one of the unstoppable forces of the tag team division.
Hopefully this renewed push earns them another shot at The Undisputed Era.
Nikki Cross vs. Bianca Belair
The brawl between Nikki Cross and Bianca Belair from a few weeks back reignited from the onset of Wednesday's match as Cross and Belair took to the fight to each other.
Belair utilized kicks to neutralize the experience and chaotic onslaught of her opponent but as unable to keep Cross down.
Cross fought back into the match, tying Belair in the Tree of Woe and delivering a double stomp.
Belair cut off a surging Cross with a nasty forearm to the face, though, and delivered a dead lift sitout powerbomb.
As both women were down and out in the middle of the ring, the lights dimmed. When they came back up, Aleister Black was seated in the center of the ring.
An infuriated Black growled at Cross, who was clearly in disbelief, demanding to know who it was that attacked him.
She whispered to him, slid out of the ring and wore a smile on her face as Black seethed.
Result
Cross and Belair fought to a no contest
Grade
A
Analysis
Can we please have more of Cross vs. Belair?
Their in-ring chemistry is unbelievable, as have been their matches, and the fact that there has not been a definitive winner certainly sets the stage for a final showdown.
The big news was the return of Black, who figures to be one week or so from learning who the assailant was that left him lying. There are theories, rumors and suggestions but one can only hope this "who dunnit" is worth the time and energy of all involved.
Particularly Cross, who has been extraordinary throughout.