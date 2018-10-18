Chelsea vs. Manchester United: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

The Premier League is back with a bang after the international break, as Chelsea host Manchester United in an eagerly-anticipated clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Maurizio Sarri's men remain undefeated in the league after eight games played. They head into the weekend in second place in the table, level on points with leaders Manchester City who have a superior goal difference.

Manchester United are down in eighth after a tough start to the new campaign. Jose Mourinho's men have already been beaten three times and have slipped seven points off the top.

Date: Saturday, October 20

Time: 12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports App (U.S.

TV Info: Sky Sports Premier League (UK), NBC Sports Live (U.S.)

Match Odds

Chelsea: 7-10

Draw: 14-5

Southampton: 4-1

Odds courtesy of Odds Shark.

Preview

Mourinho's position at Manchester United is under pressure after his team's disappointing start, and defeat to his former club will increase the scrutiny on the 55-year-old.

The United boss saw his side turn around a 2-0 deficit to beat Newcastle United 3-2 last time out. His team will need to show the same spirit at Stamford Bridge if they are to inflict a first defeat on the Blues.

However, the Red Devils have a poor record away at Chelsea:

Mourinho may also be forced to watch the game from the stands. He has been charged by the Football Association with improper conduct for comments he made in Portuguese after the Newcastle win, per BBC Sport.

Simon Stone at BBC Sport outlined how he could be punished:

A vast improvement is needed from United if they are to get anything out of Saturday's match. They have been shaky defensively and lacked creativity in attack, but a win at Chelsea could revive their season.

Chelsea have been enjoying life under Sarri. The Italian's team have been playing attractive, attacking football which has brought the best out of talisman Eden Hazard:

Stopping Hazard will be key for the visitors, but they will also have to pay attention to summer signing Jorginho who has adapted seamlessly to life in England.

The midfielder is the perfect fit for Sarri's system and will look to dictate the play. Hazard has explained why he's so important:

Chelsea have taken 10 points from a possible 12 at home this season and are favourites to win on Saturday. Manchester United have already been beaten twice on their travels in the Premier League, but they are in need of a big result which should make for an intriguing game.