Genoa 'Inundated' with Calls for Striker Krzysztof Piatek Amid EPL Rumours

Paolo Rattini/Getty Images

Genoa president Enrico Preziosi has said his club has been "inundated" with phone calls for star striker Krzysztof Piatek, who has been linked with a host of top clubs around Europe including Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Preziosi spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia) and didn't hide the fact the Polish ace will be available if the right offer comes along:

"There's no release clause, I never usually include one.

"Negotiating with me is free, if a club wants one of my players then we can sit down and talk: 'this is the price, do you want him'?

"I don't know Piatek's price yet, and for now I'm not asking the question. Piatek is crucial for Genoa, and I have to think about Genoa.

"Of course I'm not going to delude anyone, we know that someone will take him away because he's a superstar and they'll multiply his salary by 10.

"He'll earn, Genoa will earn and we'll focus on [Andrea] Favilli. We're already inundated with phone calls from Italy and Europe, all from top clubs."

Lee Wilmot of Football.London reported on the interest of Chelsea, the Reds and Spurs.

The 23-year-old's agent has also said there has been contact with "many clubs," with Football Italia reporting Juventus, Roma, Inter Milan, Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Barcelona to the long list of supposed suitors.

Piatek has been a revelation since joining Genoa from Cracovia in the summer and has already scored a spectacular 13 goals in eight total matches for his new club.

He continued his fine form during the international break with a goal against Portugal in his only appearance, showing he's not just taking advantage of being Genoa's main man in attack.

His advantage over Europe's other in-form marksmen is staggering:

While some caution is in order―he didn't score at this rate in his native Poland and is clearly in the middle of a hot streak―Piatek appears to be a genuine budding star. His game revolves around clever positioning, great aerial ability and good runs with the ball at his feet, traits that should come in handy at a top club.

He's also a natural and opportunistic finisher and does an excellent job holding up the ball for team-mates, further enhancing his appeal. Here are some of his top highlights of the campaign so far:

These latest comments indicate Genoa are open to selling if it means they can turn a quick profit on the player. Per Football Italia his transfer fee was just €4.5 million, and the club's valuation has already risen to €50 million.

Il Grifone may look at the example of Torino. I Granata refused to cash in on Andrea Belotti after his spectacular 2016-17 campaign even though he was linked with the likes of Milan and Chelsea, per Tuttosport (h/t Calciomercato.com). He has failed to hit the same heights since, and his value has come down significantly.

Genoa have the option to make Andrea Favilli's transfer permanent in the summer, and the 21-year-old is seen as a huge talent in his own right. He impressed in pre-season with Juventus by scoring three goals in three matches.