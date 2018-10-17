Real Madrid 'Utterly Oppose' La Liga Matches in USA in Letter to Federation

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Real Madrid have sent a letter to the Spanish football federation stating they "utterly oppose" plans to play La Liga matches in the United States in the latest setback in the league's attempts to have Girona and Barcelona face off in Miami this season.

Cadena Ser (h/t AS) published the letter, which highlighted the fact even four US-based supporter clubs have changed their opinion on the fixtures and now agree that La Liga contests should stay in Spain.

