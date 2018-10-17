Real Madrid 'Utterly Oppose' La Liga Matches in USA in Letter to Federation

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistOctober 17, 2018

A picture taken on May 1, 2018 shows an outside view of the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu football stadium in Madrid, Spain. - (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE / AFP) (Photo credit should read CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images)
CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Real Madrid have sent a letter to the Spanish football federation stating they "utterly oppose" plans to play La Liga matches in the United States in the latest setback in the league's attempts to have Girona and Barcelona face off in Miami this season. 

Cadena Ser (h/t AS) published the letter, which highlighted the fact even four US-based supporter clubs have changed their opinion on the fixtures and now agree that La Liga contests should stay in Spain.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Real Madrid Will Consider Resting Ramos Through the Season

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Real Madrid Will Consider Resting Ramos Through the Season

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Martial Close to 5-Year Man Utd Extension

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Martial Close to 5-Year Man Utd Extension

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Scholes: Even Messi Would Struggle for Man Utd Right Now

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Scholes: Even Messi Would Struggle for Man Utd Right Now

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Bacca Has an Easy Opener for Colombia 🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Bacca Has an Easy Opener for Colombia 🎥

    Streamable
    via Streamable