Paul Scholes Says Lionel Messi Would Struggle in Current Manchester United Setup

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has taken another shot at his former club, saying even Barcelona's Lionel Messi would struggle to perform in the current conditions at Old Trafford.

The legendary midfielder spoke to ESPN FC's Andy Mitten (h/t Goal) and used the opportunity to both praise Messi as "the best" and discuss United's issues:

"It feels like every player who comes into the team struggles.

"I feel like we could sign Lionel Messi at the moment and he'd struggle in this team.

"Who is the best? Messi. But Ronaldo is brilliant.

"Ronaldo is sensational at what he does, with pace and power. He scores, he takes free-kicks. But as an all-round footballer, Messi—wow, his passing—has absolutely everything."

In the same interview he also bemoaned the lack of class at the club and highlighted the need for a player like Luka Modric of Real Madrid:

"I hate going back and saying 'when we played, we did this and we did that,' but I look at the current squad of players and I don't think there's a lack of quality there. I do think they miss a couple of real class players that other top teams seem to have."

He also made the comparison to Liverpool and Manchester City, two teams at the top of the standings who have seemingly done everything right of late. When asked about United's status as dominant champions 10 years ago, he said:

"And we were watching Liverpool and City from afar and smirking as they changed managers and players every year, never getting anything right. It feels like we have turned into a Liverpool or a Man City.

"I feel like people at Liverpool and Man City are looking at us and laughing like we did at them many years ago. But if you look across the road, they're doing everything right. They've brought the best manager in the world in. They've brought staff in to be responsible for signing players. They have a set way of playing every week."

Per Goal, Scholes hasn't been afraid to give his opinion on the Red Devils in the past and spoke out about the issues between Paul Pogba and manager Jose Mourinho.

The latter reportedly told the players Pogba would not captain the side again back in September after the Frenchman criticised the club's attacking approach at home, per Rob Dawson of ESPN FC.

United have struggled in the 2018-19 campaign, winning four of their first eight Premier League matches. They already trail the trio of Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea by seven points.

Mourinho has once again made headlines for all the wrong reasons and could be in trouble for an incident that took place after the 3-2 win over Newcastle United before the international break:

In the interview Scholes also expressed an interest in coaching, believing it would be something he'd enjoy, even if he's not looking for it right now.