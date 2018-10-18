Fantasy Football Week 7 Workload Watch

Fantasy Football Week 7 Workload WatchOctober 18, 2018
Part of the frustration of fantasy football is questioning coaches who don't feature certain players in the game plan. While those coaches are paid handsomely to make said decisions and don't care about the fantasy football ramifications, we all wish they did.
The last game of Week 6 was a Monday night matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers. By the end, fantasy owners had reasons to be annoyed with the playing time in both backfields.
The ongoing saga in the Packers backfield continued when Aaron Jones scored a touchdown on the opening drive, only for the call to be reversed. He received only seven carries for the rest of the game, as Green Bay head coach Mike McCarthy felt the need to split snaps and touches between three players with another week of disappointing results.
Even though the 49ers have been plagued by injuries, head coach Kyle Shanahan continues to push the right buttons to salvage fantasy production. Granted, it would have been nice if he signaled his plan to use Raheem Mostert over Alfred Morris, but at least Mostert justified that decision with a strong performance.
To learn more about what's going on in the backfields of the Chicago Bears, Oakland Raiders, Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans, check out the Week 7 B.S. Meter. For more on the Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons, read the Week 7 Big Board. The Workload Watch covers eight other RB situations that have the most significant fantasy implications.
Baltimore Ravens
Week 6 Workload Distribution
Alex Collins: 46.1% snaps, 19 carries, 54 yards, 2 TDs; 0 targets
Javorius Allen: 36.8% snaps, 1 carry, 1 yard, 0 TD, 3 targets; 3 receptions, 18 yards, 0 TD
Gus Edwards: 18.4% snaps, 10 carries, 42 yards, 0 TD; 0 targets
The back-and-forth nature of the Baltimore Ravens backfield swung back toward Collins in a big way last week. The 15-touch difference between the two was the largest gap of the season.
Even though Collins has had more carries than Allen in every game, the difference had been less than five in four of the Ravens' first five games. On Sunday, the Ravens had a 21-0 lead over Tennessee with 7:40 to go in the third quarter, so it made sense to run the clock out against an anemic Titans offense.
We saw a similar trend with the snap counts. Collins was back out in front after Allen led the way in Week 5. Neither Collins nor Allen has had the snap lead in back-to-back games. Allen has the two highest snap shares of the season with 54.2 percent in Week 3 and 57.5 percent in Week 5. His Week 6 snap percentage was his lowest of the season, although that may have also been related to the presence of Edwards.
Edwards was called up from the practice squad to take the place of De'Lance Turner, who landed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Edwards' 10 carries matched Allen's high-water mark this season, which came back in Week 4. While the Ravens likely leaned on Edwards to get him some reps in a blowout, Allen doesn't have a big margin of error when it comes to his fantasy production, so every snap and touch he loses makes him that much tougher to trust.
For the season, Allen is just ahead of Collins with 70.6 fantasy points to Collins' 69.8. The last three weeks tell a different story, with Collins racking up 34.5 fantasy points to Allen's 23.4. Collins remains a low-end RB2/high-end RB3, while Allen is a shaky flex option.
Cleveland Browns
Week 6 Workload Distribution
Carlos Hyde: 43.2% snaps, 14 carries, 34 yards, 0 TD; 0 targets
Duke Johnson: 47.3% snaps, 2 carries, 36 yards, 0 TD; 5 targets, 4 receptions, 73 yards, 0 TD
Nick Chubb: 9.5% snaps, 3 carries, 25 yards, 0 TD; 0 targets
Are we seeing the winds of change in the Cleveland Browns backfield? For the second straight week, Johnson outsnapped Hyde, although the difference dropped from 16 percent in Week 5 to about 4 percent Sunday. After playing a season-high 13.8 percent of the snaps in Week 5, Chubb was back down to single digits in Week 6, which can largely be attributed to matchups and gameflow.
Hyde wasn't particularly effective in a 12-9 overtime victory against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5, finishing with 63 yards on 17 carries and a pair of receptions for 14 yards on three targets. Johnson turned five carries into 35 yards and had a single reception for seven yards, while Chubb had only three carries for two yards even though head coach Hue Jackson talked about getting him more involved.
Last week, Johnson played a bigger role with the Browns down 21-6 to the Los Angeles Chargers at halftime and by as much as 35-6 in the third quarter. He had his best receiving performance of the year, but he still has only 22 targets on the season. With the Browns down two wide receivers in Rashard Higgins (knee) and Derrick Willies (shoulder, injured reserve), Johnson may be pushed into a bigger role, especially with pass-friendly matchups coming over the next month.
The biggest immediate threat to Hyde might be Johnson instead of Chubb. Hyde's carries have dropped in each game from Week 3 (23 carries) to Week 6 (14 carries), and unlike his time in San Francisco, he isn't contributing much as a receiver (six receptions for 29 yards on 10 targets). Meanwhile, Chubb still doesn't have more than three carries in any game this season, although the Browns would be wise to get him more involved.
Hyde is still getting enough volume to be in the RB2 conversation, but he's trending downward while Johnson looks like an RB3/flex trending up, especially in PPR formats. Chubb remains a hopeful stash on your bench.
Green Bay Packers
Week 6 Workload Distribution
Aaron Jones: 26.8% snaps, 8 carries, 41 yards, 0 TD; 1 target, 0 receptions
Jamaal Williams: 38% snaps, 6 carries, 29 yards, 0 TD; 3 targets, 1 reception, 10 yards, 0 TD
Ty Montgomery: 36.6% snaps, 4 carries, 12 yards, 1 TD; 3 targets, 2 receptions, 10 yards, 0 TD
At this point, trying to figure out the Green Bay Packers backfield is like chasing your tail. Ideally, you'd like to get a piece of an offense averaging 421 yards per game (the fourth-best mark in the league), but the Packers are a middle-of-the-road rushing attack with 103.7 rushing yards per game.
That average rushing attack refuses to commit to a lead back.
In four games, Jones is averaging 47 rushing yards on only eight carries per game. Williams is averaging 37.3 rushing yards on 9.8 attempts per game. The biggest difference between the two is efficiency. Williams is averaging 3.8 yards per carry, while Jones is at 5.9 YPC. You would think a two-yard difference per rush would give the Packers more than enough reason to go with Jones and shift Williams into a backup role, but alas.
Instead, the Packers are deciding that logic means nothing when it comes to this backfield. On Green Bay's second play from scrimmage in Week 6, Jones ripped off a 17-yard touchdown run that ended up getting reversed to put him out at the 1-yard line. From that point forward, he had only seven carries and one target. Jones has only one game with double-digit carries this season.
Williams was behind Jones in carries for the second straight game, but he remains more active as a receiver. Montgomery continues to be floating around without much of a role, as he's averaging only 2.3 receptions per game despite averaging around 33 percent of the snaps.
In the four weeks since Jones returned from suspension, he's scoring 8.2 fantasy points per game, which ranks 40th amongst running backs. Montgomery is the top Packers fantasy back in that span with 9.2 fantasy points per game, which makes him the No. 35 fantasy running back.
Attempting to squeeze fantasy production out of this backfield is a waste of time. None of them have legitimate value until one seizes a larger share of the workload.
Indianapolis Colts
Week 6 Workload Distribution
Marlon Mack: 34.8% snaps, 12 carries, 89 yards, 0 TD; 2 targets, 1 reception, 4 yards, 0 TD
Nyheim Hines: 43.5% snaps, 3 carries, 14 yards, 0 TD; 3 targets, 2 receptions, 21 yards, 0 TD
Robert Turbin: 18.8% snaps, 4 carries, 10 yards, 0 TD; 1 target, 1 reception, 3 yards, 0 TD
Jordan Wilkins: 0 offensive snaps
After he missed four games with hamstring and foot injuries, the Indianapolis Colts got Mack back for Week 6. He proceeded to set the single-game team-high mark in rushing yards this season.
Before Mack ran for 89 yards against the New York Jets on Sunday, Wilkins had the previous high with 61 yards in Week 2. That feels like ancient history considering Wilkins was inactive against the Jets. It's fair to wonder if Mack could have played an even bigger role if the Colts weren't down by as much as 17 in the third quarter.
With Mack back, Hines' touches and snaps dipped. The decline in snaps was somewhat predictable after he played between 67 and 73 percent in the three previous games as the top option in this backfield. Considering the gameflow should have worked in Hines' favor, it was odd to see him wind up with only three targets after he combined for 25 targets in the previous three games.
Since Mack had the team's best rushing performance of the season, he should be right back out there in Week 7 leading the way on the ground. Hines should still have a decent role as the team's primary receiver out of the backfield. Neither player is anything more than a flex option until further notice.
Philadelphia Eagles
Week 6 Workload Distribution
Corey Clement: 36.6% snaps, 11 carries, 43 yards, 1 TD, 3 targets, 3 receptions, 26 yards, 0 TD
Wendell Smallwood: 62.0% snaps, 18 carries, 51 yards, 0 TD, 2 targets, 1 reception, 0 yards, 0 TD
Darren Sproles: inactive
Clement entered Week 6 with a quad injury that kept him on the sidelines for Weeks 4 and 5, so with the team playing the New York Giants on a short week, it was hard to know just how much he'd be on the field. Despite a somewhat limited workload, he was the better back for the Philadelphia Eagles in the victory.
In the first game without Jay Ajayi (torn ACL), the Eagles had no problem making up for his absence between Smallwood and Clement. Even though Smallwood wasn't as efficient as Clement, he's been efficient for the majority of the season. He's averaging 4.7 yards per carry with 43 carries for 201 yards and a touchdown in addition to 11 receptions for 96 yards and a score on 17 targets.
Despite sitting out two games, Clement's workload isn't far off Smallwood's, as he has 38 carries for 155 yards (4.1 YPC) and two touchdowns. He also has 11 catches for 100 yards on 13 targets.
As he gets healthier, Clement should be the top fantasy option in this backfield, although with the way the team handles this backfield, you shouldn't expect any player to dominate snaps and touches. Sproles is the wild card, although he remains out with a hamstring injury that's been an issue since Week 1.
San Francisco 49ers
Week 6 Workload Distribution
Matt Breida: 47.4% snaps, 14 carries, 61 yards, 1 TD, 0 targets
Raheem Mostert: 40.4% snaps, 12 carries, 87 yards, 0 TD, 0 targets
Alfred Morris: 1.8% snaps, 0 carries, 0 targets
Kyle Juszczyk: 68.4% snaps, 0 carries, 3 targets, 3 receptions, 30 yards, 0 TD
The San Francisco 49ers didn't make life easy for fantasy owners in Week 6. With a Monday night game, Breida's status was up in the air because of an ankle injury that limited him to a single practice. He's been playing through multiple injuries all season but hasn't missed a game, and that streak continued when he was active against the Green Bay Packers.
Despite the injury, Breida handled his heaviest workload of the season on the ground and came through with his second-highest rushing total and third touchdown. His snap share was also his second-highest and the fourth time this season he played at least 42 percent of the snaps. After six weeks, Breida is the No. 13 running back with 81 fantasy points (13.5 fantasy points per game). He's firmly in the RB2 category and remains a reliable weekly starter.
Breida playing through his ankle injury wasn't the biggest surprise of the night. Instead of Morris, Mostert was the team's No. 2 back behind Breida. Before Week 6, Morris played at least 33 percent of snaps in four of five games and had at least 12 carries in four of five games, so the switch to Mostert seemed to come out of nowhere.
Of course, Mostert came through with a higher rushing total than Morris has had in a game all season, so Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers coaching staff should be commended for the move, even if it hurt a lot of fantasy teams. According to Cam Inman of the Mercury News, Shanahan said the move to Mostert over Morris "isn't permanent" and that it "worked best" against the Packers because Mostert "ran well."
While Breida is clearly out in front, Mostert should be added if he's on the waiver wire since this is a fantasy-friendly team. You can't use him with confidence until the 49ers show commitment to him as the No. 2 back.
Seattle Seahawks
Week 6 Workload Distribution
Chris Carson: 41.5% snaps, 14 carries, 59 yards, 0 TD, 0 targets
Mike Davis: 36.9% snaps, 6 carries, 21 yards, 0 TD, 3 targets, 1 reception, 5 yards, 0 TD
Rashaad Penny: 20.0% snaps, 9 carries, 43 yards, 0 TD, 2 targets, 2 receptions, 27 yards, 0 TD
All signs pointed to a big game for Carson following his 19-carry, 116-yard effort in Week 5. The game script totally went in his favor with a 27-3 victory over the Oakland Raiders, but the Seahawks didn’t make life easy by including both Davis and Penny in the rushing attack.
Davis' role had to be expected since he came into Week 6 with 33 carries for 169 yards and three touchdowns in the previous two weeks. Seattle was averaging more than 28 rushing attempts per game, so based on that, there's enough for Carson to lead the way with Davis contributing as a backup. However, both Carson and Davis saw their carries drop while Penny's carries rose from zero in Week 5 to nine in Week 6. However, all but two of those carries came in the fourth quarter.
Through six weeks, the Seahawks don't have a running back in the top 30. Carson is No. 35 and Davis is No. 37. Seattle has the No. 9 rushing offense in the league, so there's production to be had, although a three-way split would be annoying. If it's Carson out in front with Davis in a backup role and Penny contributing as a receiver, Carson should have a chance to be a decent RB2. This looks like a fluid situation.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 6 Workload Distribution
Peyton Barber: 62.1% snaps, 13 carries, 82 yards, 0 TD, 4 targets, 4 receptions, 24 yards, 0 TD
Ronald Jones: 18.2% snaps, 1 carry, 3 yards, 0 TD, 3 targets, 3 receptions, 16 yards, 0 TD
Did the Tampa Bay Buccaneers make a major mistake when they made Jones the No. 38 overall pick in this year's draft? Through six weeks, the answer that question appears to be yes.
With the Buccaneers coming off a Week 5 bye, they had a chance to press the reset button on Jones' season and put him in a bigger role with a great matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Jones played 31.7 percent of the snaps in Week 4, which was his regular-season debut, but he went in the wrong direction in last week's game with the Falcons. With just four touches, he meant nothing to fantasy owners and is completely off the radar.
Meanwhile, it looked like Barber was the one who got a fresh start. The Buccaneers stuck with him over the rookie, and he came through with his best performance of the season. Before Week 6, Barber didn't have more than 69 rushing yards in any week. He found the end zone for the first time in five games and more than doubled his receiving output after coming into the game with just two receptions for 13 yards.
Through six weeks, Barber is averaging just 7.7 fantasy points per game, so he's far from a reliable option. The game against the Falcons was a step in the right direction, but he'll have to follow it up with consistent production before you can trust him.