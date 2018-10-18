Fantasy Football Week 7 Workload Watch

0 of 8

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Part of the frustration of fantasy football is questioning coaches who don't feature certain players in the game plan. While those coaches are paid handsomely to make said decisions and don't care about the fantasy football ramifications, we all wish they did.

The last game of Week 6 was a Monday night matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers. By the end, fantasy owners had reasons to be annoyed with the playing time in both backfields.

The ongoing saga in the Packers backfield continued when Aaron Jones scored a touchdown on the opening drive, only for the call to be reversed. He received only seven carries for the rest of the game, as Green Bay head coach Mike McCarthy felt the need to split snaps and touches between three players with another week of disappointing results.

Even though the 49ers have been plagued by injuries, head coach Kyle Shanahan continues to push the right buttons to salvage fantasy production. Granted, it would have been nice if he signaled his plan to use Raheem Mostert over Alfred Morris, but at least Mostert justified that decision with a strong performance.

To learn more about what's going on in the backfields of the Chicago Bears, Oakland Raiders, Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans, check out the Week 7 B.S. Meter. For more on the Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons, read the Week 7 Big Board. The Workload Watch covers eight other RB situations that have the most significant fantasy implications.

Check out Matt Camp on his Fantasy Camp podcast available every Tuesday and Thursday. Click to subscribe or listen wherever you get your podcasts.