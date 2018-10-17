MLB Playoffs 2018: Updated LCS Bracket Results, Highlights and Reaction

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Jackie Bradley Jr. is not supposed to be an offensive hero for the Boston Red Sox.

While he is one of the best defensive center fielders in baseball and regularly makes spectacular catches, he has not been a consistent factor at the plate.

Don't tell that to the Houston Astros. Bradley belted an eighth-inning grand slam Tuesday to break open a close game at Minute Maid Park. Bradley's blast into the right field seats off closer Rafael Osuna propelled the Red Sox to an 8-2 victory in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series.

Bradley belted a bases-loaded double in Boston's Game 2 triumph, and his seven runs batted in during the last two games have allowed the Red Sox to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

Houston manager AJ Hinch acknowledged that the Red Sox have tough hitters throughout their lineup.

"There's not a lot of soft landings in the playoffs against the Red Sox," Hinch said, per Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe.

The Red Sox and Astros will meet in Game 4 Wednesday in Houston at 8:39 p.m. ET. It will be televised by TBS.

Steve Pearce also homered for the Red Sox, with his 465-foot blast down the left field line in the top of the sixth inning coming right after the Astros tied the score in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Boston starter Nathan Eovaldi pitched six innings, one more than Houston's Dallas Keuchel. Both had trouble in the first inning as Keuchel gave up two runs in the top half and Eovaldi allowed one run in the bottom. Both starters settled down after that.

"Nate did amazing. He's been like the unsung hero, coming in and just filling up the zone with strikes with all his pitches," Bradley said, per Abraham.

Rick Porcello, who pitched one inning of relief in Game 2 after starting and relieving against the New York Yankees in the ALDS, will start for the Red Sox in Game 4. Charlie Morton, who has not pitched in this postseason, will get the starting assignment for the Astros. The right-hander last pitched Sept. 30.

Hinch said the Astros are not discouraged and that his team will remain calm. "I don't think we're going to roll over," Hinch said in the postgame press conference. "So we'll see you back here...tomorrow night."

ALCS Schedule

Game 1: Astros 7, Red Sox 2



Game 2: Red Sox 7, Astros 5



Game 3: Red Sox 8, Astros 2; Red Sox lead, 2-1



Game 4: Red Sox at Astros; Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 8:39 p.m. ET on TBS



Game 5: Red Sox at Astros; Thursday, Oct. 18 at 8:09 p.m. ET on TBS



*Game 6: Astros at Red Sox; Saturday, Oct. 20 at 5:09 p.m. ET on TBS



*Game 7: Astros at Red Sox; Sunday, Oct. 21 at 7:39 p.m. ET on TBS



*if necessary

National League Championship Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers were in a similar position to the one the Astros find themselves in, and they responded with a 2-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in 13 innings.

The Dodgers won the game in dramatic fashion as Cody Bellinger drove in the winning run on a hit to right field. Manny Machado scored the winning run after reaching on a single.

Machado advanced to second on a wild pitch, and he slid by the outside of the plate, avoided the tag and touched home with his hand.

"I was trying to be aggressive to get to second base," Machado told Fox Sports' Tom Verducci. "Belly (Bellinger) had a great at-bat and he gave us that win today."

The win allowed the Dodgers to square the National League Championship Series at 2-2.

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw to the mound. Wade Miley, who pitched effectively for the Brewers in Game 2 of the series, will start for the visitors.

First pitch at Dodger Stadium is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast by FS1.

NLCS Schedule

Game 1: Brewers 6, Dodgers 5

Game 2: Dodgers 4, Brewers 3



Game 3: Brewers 4, Dodgers 0



Game 4: Dodgers 2, Brewers 1 (13 innings); series tied 2-2.



Game 5: Brewers at Dodgers; Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 5:05 p.m. ET on FS1



Game 6: Dodgers at Brewers; Friday, Oct. 19 at 8:39 p.m. ET on FS1



*Game 7: Dodgers at Brewers; Saturday, Oct. 20 at 9:09 p.m. ET on FS1



*if necessary