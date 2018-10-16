Jayson Tatum, Kyrie Irving, Celtics Beat Ben Simmons, 76ers in Season Opener

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics picked up their rivalry with the Philadelphia 76ers right where they left off.

Jayson Tatum scored 23 points and the Celtics defense locked down on their way to a 105-87 win over the Sixers in both teams' season opener Tuesday.

Tatum's strong performance helped overcome a difficult night from Kyrie Irving, who finished with seven points on 2-of-14 shooting in his first game back from a knee injury. Gordon Hayward had 10 points, five rebounds and four steals in 25 minutes, playing for the first time since he suffered a gruesome leg injury on opening night a year ago.

Ben Simmons (19 points, 15 rebounds, eight assists) and Joel Embiid (23 points, 10 rebounds) led the way for the Sixers.

Ben Simmons Doesn't Need to Shoot 3s to Be Among NBA's Best Players

All summer long: Ben Simmons, shoot a three, you coward.

Opening night: Ben Simmons, you are amazing. What is a three-pointer? Eliminate that thing and let's go back to the golden age of basketball.

Simmons was nothing short of amazing Tuesday night. He was the best player on the floor for almost every second of his 43 minutes (!) of action. He played lockdown defense, hauled in rebounds and led the break. The Sixers struggled with their half-court offense—a result of stellar defensive effort from Boston—but Simmons was an open-court marvel.

No player had at least 19 points, 15 rebounds, eight assists, four steals and two blocks in the same game last season. In fact, it's happened exactly once in the last decade.

Shooting is still a problem. Simmons didn't attempt a three and shot only 5-of-11 from the free-throw line. It's unclear if he'll ever become an even average jump-shooter.

But Simmons affects the game in so many ways, it may not matter.

And if the jumper ever comes, he could be the best player in basketball in five years.

What's Next?

The Sixers host the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. The Celtics travel to Toronto for a game against the Raptors on Friday.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.