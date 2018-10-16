Terry Rozier Comes from Behind for Monster Block on Joel Embiid in Season Opener

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 17, 2018

  1. The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped

  2. Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season

  3. Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer

  4. Happy 30th to KD!

  5. Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback

  6. Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟

  7. The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today

  8. Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball

  9. Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak'

  10. #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒

  11. 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics

  12. LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪

  13. Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason

  14. Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family

  15. Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural

  16. Did LeBron Really Skip His Own Pizza Party?

  17. Watch Boogie's 🔥from Last Season 📽️

  18. LeBron's Top 10 Plays of 2017-18

Right Arrow Icon

Boston Celtics point guard Terry Rozier is clearly trying to add "shot-blocker" to his resume before he becomes a free agent at the end of the 2018-19 NBA season.

In the first quarter of Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Rozier came over to swat away a shot from Sixers star Joel Embiid.

Embiid was backing down Celtics big man Aron Baynes and didn't see Rozier sneaking in for the block.

Boston headed into halftime with a 47-42 lead over Philadelphia, though it wasn't able to entirely curtail Embiid's impact on the floor. He had 11 points and five rebounds in 18 minutes.

Rozier, meanwhile, put up six points, three rebounds and one assist through the first two quarters.


Related

    Sign Up to Watch NBA Games with B/R Live

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Sign Up to Watch NBA Games with B/R Live

    Br
    via Br

    Russ (Knee) to Miss Season Opener vs. Warriors

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Russ (Knee) to Miss Season Opener vs. Warriors

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Glen Taylor: Thibs' Job Is Safe

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Glen Taylor: Thibs' Job Is Safe

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    👀Want to Work for the B/R App? Tap Here to Apply

    NBA logo
    NBA

    👀Want to Work for the B/R App? Tap Here to Apply

    Indeed
    via Indeed