Terry Rozier Comes from Behind for Monster Block on Joel Embiid in Season Opener

Boston Celtics point guard Terry Rozier is clearly trying to add "shot-blocker" to his resume before he becomes a free agent at the end of the 2018-19 NBA season.

In the first quarter of Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Rozier came over to swat away a shot from Sixers star Joel Embiid.

Embiid was backing down Celtics big man Aron Baynes and didn't see Rozier sneaking in for the block.

Boston headed into halftime with a 47-42 lead over Philadelphia, though it wasn't able to entirely curtail Embiid's impact on the floor. He had 11 points and five rebounds in 18 minutes.

Rozier, meanwhile, put up six points, three rebounds and one assist through the first two quarters.



