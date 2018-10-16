XFL Jerseys Will Use Players' Last Names Instead of Nicknames

ED BAILEY/Associated Press

He Hate Me isn't coming back to the revamped XFL.

Commissioner Oliver Luck told reporters the XFL jerseys will have "proper surnames" when the league debuts in 2020. Luck added that the league will also not reuse any of the logos or team names from its initial iteration.

The original XFL, which debuted to high ratings and promised a more violent, "fun" game to the NFL, folded after one season in 2001. The league's rise and precipitous fall was detailed in an ESPN 30 for 30 documentary.

Vince McMahon, the CEO of WWE and founder of the XFL, announced earlier this year that the league would return. By contrast to its predecessor, McMahon has promised more traditional football this time out. He hired Luck as the commissioner with that goal in mind.

Luck, the father of Andrew Luck, comes over after a tenure at the NCAA as an executive vice president for regulatory affairs and played in the NFL himself.

McMahon has said the league will not allow players to kneel during the national anthem or hire players with a criminal record.

"You want someone who does not have any criminality associated whatsoever with them. Even if you have a DUI, you will not play in the XFL," McMahon told reporters. "So that will probably eliminate some of them. Not all of them. If Tim Tebow wants to play, he can very well play."