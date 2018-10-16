Steve Pearce, Jackie Bradley Jr. Power Red Sox to Game 3 ALCS Win over Astros

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox pulled ahead in the American League Championship Series after an 8-2 Game 3 win over the Houston Astros.

Steve Pearce hit the go-ahead home run in the sixth inning, but Jackie Bradley Jr. helped the team pull away with an eighth-inning grand slam.

Nathan Eovaldi earned the win after allowing two runs in six innings to help the Red Sox take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Defense Is as Important as Offense in This Series

As we have seen in the playoffs and throughout the regular season, there isn't a lot that separates these two teams. They both have elite pitchers and deep lineups, which will ensure each game begins as a toss-up.

However, defense can make a difference in games and it could give the Astros an advantage going forward and a chance to even things up.

Houston made some eye-popping plays, although none were better than Tony Kemp's catch in the outfield:

With two men on and two outs at the time, this play saved at least one run and possibly more.

Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman also made impressive plays in the infield, with the latter turning heads several times during the game:

On the other side, the Red Sox finished with zero errors but cost themselves with several misplays. The Red Sox only got one out on a potential double-play grounder in the first, and a runner eventually came home. Rafael Devers couldn't make a play on what became an RBI double in the fifth.

According to Baseball Reference, the Astros had 1.3 defensive wins above replacement as a team this year, while the Red Sox were minus-4.1 over the course of the season. We are now seeing this play out in real time during the ALCS.

If this doesn't change, the defensive difference could lead to a series win for Houston despite being down 2-1 in the series.

Nathan Eovaldi's Efficiency Saved Series for Boston

Nathan Eovaldi's start must have seemed like a perfect game compared to what we have seen from the Red Sox pitching staff this postseason.

The 28-year-old overcame a difficult first inning to produce a quality start, allowing two runs in six innings, his second strong outing of the playoffs:

He also pitched seven innings of one-run ball in Game 3 against the New York Yankees, although few noticed in the 16-1 win.

His effort likely changed the momentum of the ALDS while providing some much-needed relief for the bullpen after being overworked in the first two games. The story was the same in the first two games of this round, with neither Chris Sale nor David Price capable of getting out of the fifth inning.

Tuesday's start allowed manager Alex Cora to put his best pitchers on the mound instead of worrying about matchups for five or more innings. The insurance runs at the end also allowed him to save closer Craig Kimbrel.

The key players will now be able to pitch in Game 4 if needed, a big advantage going into an important battle.

Red Sox Don't Need Stars to Punch World Series Ticket

Boston had the No. 1 scoring offense in baseball this season as players like Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez turned into household names.

However, it's clear the hitters at the top of the order aren't the only reason this team has been successful this year.

Betts finished 1-for-5 in Game 3 while Martinez and Andrew Benintendi have both struggled throughout this series. Still, the team has managed 15 runs over the past two games thanks to the contributions from the back of the lineup.

Bradley only had a .234 batting average this season and finished seventh on the team in RBI, but he has now driven in seven runs in the last two games. His Grand Slam helped break things open in the eighth inning:

Pearce—who was traded to the team at the end of June—helped give Boston the initial lead:

The first baseman is hitting .304 so far this postseason.

These players have shown they can come through in big moments and carry the team to victory. Even if the bigger names in the lineup stay quiet, the Red Sox have more than enough depth to win this series.

What's Next?

The series will remain in Houston for the next two games, with the Astros trying to even the series in Game 4 Wednesday at 8:39 p.m. ET. Rick Porcello is expected to start for the Red Sox against Charlie Morton.