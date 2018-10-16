Myles Turner on New Pacers Contract: 'I Can't See Myself Anywhere Else'

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner reiterated his desire to stay in Indianapolis after agreeing to an extension with the team.

"I love this city. I love the fans," Turner said Tuesday, per the Indianapolis Star's Mike Williams. "I just love how much the whole state takes a pride in basketball. ... I can't see myself anywhere else."

ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday that Turner and the Pacers came to terms on a four-year deal worth $72 million. Turner can make another $8 million if he meets certain incentives in his new contract.

The 22-year-old 76ers" target="_blank">missed the start of the 2017-18 season because of a concussion and missed a stretch of games in January while recovering from a right elbow injury. He still put together a productive year, averaging 16.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per 36 minutes, per Basketball Reference.

Those are nearly identical to his career numbers (16.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per 36 minutes).

Turner also fits the profile of a modern-day offensive center. He shot 35.7 percent from beyond the arc last year, which is good enough for opposing defenses to view him as a threat from the perimeter.

Had he and the Pacers failed to reach an agreement, Turner would've been a restricted free agent next summer, so Indiana would've had the opportunity to match any offer he received from another team.

Still, getting his extension out of the way now solidifies the Pacers' long-term future. Victor Oladipo is under contract for three more years, and Domantas Sabonis will be a restricted free agent in 2020. Turner, Oladipo and Sabonis represent the core of Indiana's roster.

In his short time with the team, Oladipo has already built a strong bond with the Pacers fanbase. Turner's new deal—and his comments Tuesday—ensure he'll be a beloved figure as well in Indianapolis.