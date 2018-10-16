Krzysztof Piatek Agent Addresses Transfer Rumours, Napoli, EPL Interest

Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

The agent of Genoa forward Krzysztof Piatek has said there has been contact with many clubs but no formal offers yet for the Poland international, amid rumours linking him with Napoli and several Premier League clubs.

The agent, Szymon Pacanowski, spoke to CalcioNapoli24 (h/t Football Italia) to address the speculation:

"Many clubs have contacted us over the last few weeks, but I won’t name them.

"However, there has been no formal offer from any club, including Napoli.

"His value has certainly risen over the three months in Serie A, but right now we are happy to remain at Genoa."

Per the report, he's been linked with a number of clubs, including Juventus, Roma, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Barcelona. Lee Wilmot of Football.London added Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool to the list.

Piatek only moved to Italy in the summer, but he's been a smash hit in Serie A, scoring a remarkable nine goals in seven matches.

The 23-year-old continued his scoring in the UEFA Nations League against Portugal, and Bleacher Report's Alex McGovern thinks the next stretch of matches will truly test his abilities:

Per the report, Genoa paid €4.5 million for his services, and his price tag may have already risen to €50 million just a few months later.

Piatek is a classic poacher around the box with tremendous aerial ability and great positional awareness. He always seems to pop up in the right place at the right time and also has the short-area quickness needed to create space for a shot.

Here's a look at some of his best moments in Italy's top division:

Clubs aren't expected to throw money at Piatek in January because of the small sample size of his play in Italy, but all it takes is one team desperate for scoring to pull the trigger. The likes of Chelsea and Real Madrid are desperately lacking a star striker and have the budget to convince Genoa to sell.

Piatek won't keep up his current scoring rate, as it's unsustainable, but if he can keep converting good looks and show interested clubs he's not simply a product of Genoa's system, a top transfer could well be on the cards in the near future.

January seems too soon, but don't be surprised if Genoa turn a nice profit on their ace in the summer.