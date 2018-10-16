Derek Jeter Receives Permission to Remove Home-Run Sculpture from Marlins Park

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 16, 2018

MIAMI, FL - MARCH 29: A detailed view of the Marlins home run sculpture in centerfield before Opening Day between the Miami Marlins and the Chicago Cubs at Marlins Park on March 29, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

Last offseason, Derek Jeter helped strip the Miami Marlins roster of its best players. Now, he's going after the most identifiable feature of Marlins Park.

The Miami Herald's Douglas Hanks reported Tuesday the Marlins received approval from Miami-Dade County (Florida) to remove the team's home-run sculpture from center field. The sculpture will instead sit outside the stadium.

Some are sad to see the unique piece go:

The sculpture's days were numbered as soon as Jeter and his ownership took control of the Marlins from Jeffrey Loria.

"I just don't think they're all that crazy about it," Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said in January regarding the group's attitudes toward the artwork, per Hanks. "I'm not a fan. We're looking at it. ... We'll see if anything can be done."

It's too bad the Marlins are doing away with what was one of the trademark features of its stadium. The sculpture wasn't to everybody's tastes, but it helped Marlins Park stand out.

On the plus side, the Marlins ranked last in home runs and attendance. More people might actually get to enjoy the home-run sculpture once it's outside the ballpark.

Related

    Cora ‘Unsure’ of Sale’s ALCS Game 5 Availability

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Cora ‘Unsure’ of Sale’s ALCS Game 5 Availability

    Dakota Randall
    via NESN.com

    Report: Angels Opt Out of Stadium Lease in Anaheim

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Angels Opt Out of Stadium Lease in Anaheim

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    1 Flashy Offseason Move for Every Team

    Miami Marlins logo
    Miami Marlins

    1 Flashy Offseason Move for Every Team

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    Machado Out on Hustling: 'That’s Not My Cup of Tea'

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Machado Out on Hustling: 'That’s Not My Cup of Tea'

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report