Derek Jeter Receives Permission to Remove Home-Run Sculpture from Marlins Park

Last offseason, Derek Jeter helped strip the Miami Marlins roster of its best players. Now, he's going after the most identifiable feature of Marlins Park.

The Miami Herald's Douglas Hanks reported Tuesday the Marlins received approval from Miami-Dade County (Florida) to remove the team's home-run sculpture from center field. The sculpture will instead sit outside the stadium.

Some are sad to see the unique piece go:

The sculpture's days were numbered as soon as Jeter and his ownership took control of the Marlins from Jeffrey Loria.

"I just don't think they're all that crazy about it," Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said in January regarding the group's attitudes toward the artwork, per Hanks. "I'm not a fan. We're looking at it. ... We'll see if anything can be done."



It's too bad the Marlins are doing away with what was one of the trademark features of its stadium. The sculpture wasn't to everybody's tastes, but it helped Marlins Park stand out.

On the plus side, the Marlins ranked last in home runs and attendance. More people might actually get to enjoy the home-run sculpture once it's outside the ballpark.