Red Sox vs. Astros: ALCS Game 4 TV Schedule, Ticket Info and Odds

The American League Championship Series continues on Wednesday night. The Boston Red Sox won their second consecutive game of the series on Tuesday night, in a dominant 8-2 decision. This leaves the defending champion Houston Astros in a 2-1 hole and gives the Red Sox a sizable advantage.

Even if the Astros win the next two, the Red Sox will get to return home to Boston to finish the series.

While the Astros would obviously have loved to be able to close the series out in Houston, that possibility is now out the window. They'll now simply look to even the series in Game 4, while Boston looks to continue its winning streak.

Here's everything you need to know about Game 4, including scheduling information, odds and the latest buzz.

Game 4 Info

Time: 8:39 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live-Stream: Watch TBS

Game 1 Odds (via OddsShark)

Boston: +125

Houston: -145

Over/Under: 8.5

Game 4 Primer

Fans should be treated to a solid pitching matchup in Game 4. The Red Sox will be going with Rick Porcello (17-7) who made one start and three appearances against the New York Yankees in the divisional round. Houston will roll with Charlie Morton (15-3) who will make his first start of the postseason.

Morton dealt with a shoulder issue for much of September, but if he's at 100 percent, he'll give be a challenge for a Red Sox lineup that has hit well the last two games (16 hits combined).

Some of Boston's biggest hits, of course, have come from center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. He's been the guy to put Houston away, hitting a late three-run double in Sunday's 7-5 Red Sox win and a grand slam in the eighth on Tuesday.

“It's huge,” Bradley said Tuesday night, per Greg Rajan of the Houston Chronicle. “We're playing a really good team in Houston. Runs are at a premium. We never feel like enough runs is going to be enough. So it was very, very special for us.”

Naturally, defense played a role in Boston's Game 3 win too. Big plays from Tony Kemp, Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman helped prevent the Astros from closing the gap. That defense, though, may be without third baseman Eduardo Nunez in Game 4.

Nunez was removed from Tuesday's game after suffering an ankle injury.

It was Houston flashing the offense in Game 1, though, they may have had a little help from an employee who photographed the Boston dugout.

According to Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports, Kyle McLaughlin isn't listed as an official Astros employee, but a tangible link is there.

“We are aware of the matter and it will be handled internally," a Red Sox spokesperson said, per Danny Picard of Metro New York.

Expect a little extra drama to surround the remainder of the series.

Also expect Wednesday's game to go a long way toward determining how this series unfolds