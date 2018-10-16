Ronnie O'Sullivan Slams English Open Venue, Says It Smells of Urine

Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images

Five-time world snooker champion Ronnie O'Sullivan has slammed the venue of this year's English Open, the K2 Leisure Centre in Crawley, calling it a "hellhole" and saying it smells of urine.

The Rocket didn't hold back when describing the place to the BBC, per Mark Dobson of the Guardian:

"It's such a bad venue, it demotivates you to want to play. This is about as bad as I've ever seen. It's a bit of a hellhole.

"I don't know what this gaff is, but I've just done an interview and all I can smell is urine. It's just got no atmosphere in there. I'm practising and I've got wires all around the table. There's no security, you've got people running at you left, right and centre.

"It's not the fans' fault. They [World Snooker] obviously haven't got the budget to run it properly. I don't know where their budget is but they're cutting corners. I think they should invest in good venues. Players deserve better."

