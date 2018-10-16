Ronnie O'Sullivan Slams English Open Venue, Says It Smells of Urine

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistOctober 16, 2018

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Ronnie O'Sullivan (L) is being inerviewed by Rachel Casey and Eurosport ahead of the fourth session of the final between Mark Williams of Wales and John Higgins of Scotland during day seventeen of World Snooker Championship at Crucible Theatre on May 7, 2018 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images)
Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images

Five-time world snooker champion Ronnie O'Sullivan has slammed the venue of this year's English Open, the K2 Leisure Centre in Crawley, calling it a "hellhole" and saying it smells of urine.

The Rocket didn't hold back when describing the place to the BBC, per Mark Dobson of the Guardian:

"It's such a bad venue, it demotivates you to want to play. This is about as bad as I've ever seen. It's a bit of a hellhole.

"I don't know what this gaff is, but I've just done an interview and all I can smell is urine. It's just got no atmosphere in there. I'm practising and I've got wires all around the table. There's no security, you've got people running at you left, right and centre.

"It's not the fans' fault. They [World Snooker] obviously haven't got the budget to run it properly. I don't know where their budget is but they're cutting corners. I think they should invest in good venues. Players deserve better."

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

