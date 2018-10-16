NBA Rumors: LeBron James 'Respects' Damian Lillard's Game Amid Lakers Buzz

Sam Forencich/Getty Images

Zach Lowe of ESPN.com released his annual column of bold predictions for the 2018-19 season, and one of them was that the Portland Trail Blazers would implode this season and shake up the roster in the offseason.

He then suggested that a fascinating potential trade would be Damian Lillard heading to the Los Angeles Lakers:

"The most enticing mega-trade on the board not involving Anthony Davis: Lillard to the Lakers for a package centered around Lonzo Ball. Lillard is a perfect fit next to LeBron, and LeBron respects Lillard's game, per sources familiar with the matter. The Lakers could absorb Lillard into cap space this summer without sending out giant matching salaries—salaries they don't have on the books."

