Liverpool's Naby Keita Suffers Hamstring Injury During Guinea's Match vs. Rwanda

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Naby Keita has given Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp another injury-related headache after the midfielder withdrew from Guinea's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Rwanda on Tuesday.

He was subbed off at the break amid fears he suffered a hamstring injury, per The Independent: "Keita left the field on the back of a teammate while clutching the back of his thigh in the first half of the match in Kigali."

RadioTv10_rw's Kayishema Tity Thierry tweeted an image of Keita leaving the pitch:

While Keita is now a doubt for Saturday's Premier League fixture away to Huddersfield Town, Liverpool are also set to miss James Milner, who is nursing a hamstring problem.

The Independent report also noted how Klopp will be without forward Sadio Mane, who broke his thumb before Senegal played Sudan. Mane's issues continue a trend of Liverpool counting a high cost from this international break.

Attacking talisman Mohamed Salah left Egypt's 4-0 win over Swaziland with what assistant coach Hany Ramzy described as a "strong muscle strain" to beIN Sports (h/t Chris Bascombe of the Daily Telegraph).

Meanwhile, centre-back Virgil van Dijk is dealing with broken ribs requiring he be "constantly injected" with medicine, Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman told De Telegraaf(h/t the Daily Mirror's Jake Polden).

Darko Vojinovic/Associated Press

The growing injury list leaves Klopp having to juggle his options at key positions if his main stars are absent against the Terriers.

In terms of midfield, Klopp can still turn to Georginio Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson. The pair offer industry and aggressiveness in front of the defence, but there is little doubt Keita's drive will be missed if he's not fit enough to start.

It's possible fellow summer signing Fabinho finally gets the nod. The Brazil international, who arrived from Monaco in a deal worth £43.7 million, has yet to make a single appearance in the league.

Klopp needs to start trusting Fabinho, while he might also begin worrying about Keita's ability to stay off the treatment table. The Liverpool Echo's Ian Doyle has noted how the former Leipzig ace has already endured neck and back problems since arriving at Anfield.

Not everybody thinks Keita is especially brittle, though:

Either way, Keita needs to play more often and let his talent make him a regular in Klopp's starting XI. In the meantime, Liverpool's title challenge will suffer if this latest batch of injuries proves serious.