Conor McGregor, Ezekiel Elliott Spotted in Nightclub After Cowboys' Win vs. Jags

Jim Cowsert/Associated Press

UFC star Conor McGregor was in attendance for the Dallas Cowboys' 40-7 thrashing of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but the fun didn't stop at AT&T Stadium.

According to TMZ Sports, Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott and other Cowboys players hit the town with McGregor after the win:

It shouldn't come as much surprise that the Cowboys wanted to celebrate with McGregor. After all, quarterback Dak Prescott even paid homage to the Notorious during the game:

Perhaps the Cowboys should invite McGregor to this weekend's contest against Washington to see if he can help carry over that good fortune.