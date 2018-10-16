Conor McGregor, Ezekiel Elliott Spotted in Nightclub After Cowboys' Win vs. Jags

Conor McGregor, Ezekiel Elliott Spotted in Nightclub After Cowboys' Win vs. JagsOctober 16, 2018
Jim Cowsert/Associated Press
UFC star Conor McGregor was in attendance for the Dallas Cowboys' 40-7 thrashing of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but the fun didn't stop at AT&T Stadium.
According to TMZ Sports, Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott and other Cowboys players hit the town with McGregor after the win:
It shouldn't come as much surprise that the Cowboys wanted to celebrate with McGregor. After all, quarterback Dak Prescott even paid homage to the Notorious during the game:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Dak got the @TheNotoriousMMA celebration down 💯 (via @dallascowboys) https://t.co/ZYl42Nr6l6
Perhaps the Cowboys should invite McGregor to this weekend's contest against Washington to see if he can help carry over that good fortune.
🔊 Reaction from Cowboy's Domination of the Jags