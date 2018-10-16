Conor McGregor, Ezekiel Elliott Spotted in Nightclub After Cowboys' Win vs. Jags

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistOctober 16, 2018

UFC fighter Conor McGregor is seen on the sidelines before an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Jacksonville Jaguars in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Jim Cowsert)
Jim Cowsert/Associated Press

UFC star Conor McGregor was in attendance for the Dallas Cowboys' 40-7 thrashing of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but the fun didn't stop at AT&T Stadium.

According to TMZ Sports, Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott and other Cowboys players hit the town with McGregor after the win:

It shouldn't come as much surprise that the Cowboys wanted to celebrate with McGregor. After all, quarterback Dak Prescott even paid homage to the Notorious during the game:

Perhaps the Cowboys should invite McGregor to this weekend's contest against Washington to see if he can help carry over that good fortune.

