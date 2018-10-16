John Mara: Odell Beckham Jr. Needs to Play More and Do 'A Little Less Talking'

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

New York Giants owner John Mara is seemingly frustrated with superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

According to NFL.com's Judy Battista, Mara weighed in Tuesday regarding OBJ, saying, "I think he needs to do a little more playing and a little less talking."

On the heels of Beckham's interview with ESPN last week, Mara told Battista that he hasn't spoken with Beckham and "wishes he would make his headlines on the field instead of off."

During the ESPN interview, Beckham had a headline-grabbing response when asked if he was happy in New York:

"It's a tough question. Obviously, I love seeing the sunshine all the time. I love, you know, I love being in L.A. I just like that atmosphere, but this is where I'm at. I remember before games, I used to get that. I used to get butterflies, like good butterflies. I was anxious. And now when I step on the field, it's something completely different. It's not butterflies."

In addition, Beckham didn't defend quarterback Eli Manning when asked if the veteran signal-caller is the reason for New York's struggles:

"I don't know. Like I said, I feel like he's not going to get out the pocket. He's not—we know Eli's not running it. But is it a matter of time issue? Can he still throw it, yeah, but it's been pretty safe and it's been, you know ... cool catching shallow [routes] and trying to take it to the house. But I'm, you know, I want to go over the top of somebody."

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported the Giants fined Beckham an undisclosed amount for his comments.

Beckham signed a five-year, $90 million contract extension with the G-Men in August.

While he has validated that deal to some degree by reeling in 45 receptions for 506 yards in six games, he has just one touchdown catch, and the Giants are one of the NFL's worst teams at 1-5.

New York went 3-13 last season as Beckham missed all but four contests because of an injured ankle, but his return has seemingly made no difference regarding the Giants' teamwide performance.