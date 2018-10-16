MLB Playoffs 2018: Live Stream Guide, TV Schedule, Times and Odds

David Dermer/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox are clearly comfortable playing on the road.

After recording a 51-30 mark away from Fenway Park during the regular season, the Red Sox went 2-0 in the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium to clinch that series. They bludgeoned the Bronx Bombers in one game and hung on for a close victory in the other, and the 108-win team should be confident that it can play in the noise cauldron that is Minute Maid Park in the American League Championship Series.

However, it will not be easy. The Astros have dominated postseason baseball in their home ball park, recording a 10-1 mark since the start of last year when they faced the Red Sox, Yankees, Dodgers and Indians (this year's ALDS).

The Astros will send left-hander Dallas Keuchel to the mound to subdue Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts and Andrew Benintendi. Betts had two doubles in Boston's Game 2 victory, while the Red Sox are hoping that Martinez can show off some of his power that allowed him to hit 43 home runs and drive in 130 runs this season. Martinez homered in his first postseason at bat in the ALDS, but he has not hit a long ball since that point.

Boston will send hard-throwing right-hander Nathan Eovaldi to the mound, and the former Tampa Bay Ray hopes to emulate his Game 3 performance against the New York Yankees. Eovaldi dominated the strike zone in that game, pitched 7.0 innings, gave up five hits, one run, struck out five and did not walk a batter.

Eovaldi is going to attempt to hold down Alex Bregman, George Springer, Yuli Gurriel and Jose Altuve. Bregman, one of the game's best clutch hitters, is 0-for-3 in the series against the Red Sox with six walks.

Eovaldi allowed four solo home runs when he pitched against the Astros June 20 with the Rays, but he is throwing more cutters now and that his changed approach.

"I definitely feel it’s gotten the hitters off my fastball and then it’s allowed me to get some earlier contact and go deeper into the games and not have to be so perfect with my fastball," Eovaldi said, per Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe. "And I’m able to mix in other pitches along with that and kind of go from there."

The Red Sox and the Astros will meet at 5:09 p.m. Tuesday, and the game will be televised by TBS. The game can be live streamed at MLB.TV.

The Astros are minus-135 favorites to win Game 3, while the Red Sox are plus-115 underdogs, per OddsShark. An Astros supporter would have to wager $135 to earn a $100 profit, while a Red Sox backer would risk $100 to win $115.

American League Championship Series

Schedule

Game 1: Astros 7, Red Sox 2; Astros lead 1-0

Game 2: Red Sox 7, Astros 5; Series tied 1-1



Game 3: Red Sox at Astros; Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 5:09 p.m. ET on TBS



Game 4: Red Sox at Astros; Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 8:39 p.m. ET on TBS



Game 5: Red Sox at Astros; Thursday, Oct. 18 at 8:09 p.m. ET on TBS



*Game 6: Astros at Red Sox; Saturday, Oct. 20 at 5:09 p.m. ET on TBS



*Game 7: Astros at Red Sox; Sunday, Oct. 21 at 7:39 p.m. ET on TBS



*If necessary.

National League Championship Series

The Dodgers find themselves with a 2-1 deficit in the NLCS against the Milwaukee Brewers after dropping a 4-0 decision at home Monday.

The two teams will meet Tuesday night at 9:09 p.m. ET in Game 4 at Dodger Stadium, and that game will be televised by FS1 and live streamed at MLB.TV.

The Dodgers will attempt to square the series with Rich Hill getting the start, while the Brewers will open with Gio Gonzalez and likely use a parade of relievers throughout the game.

Milwaukee starter Jhoulys Chacin pitched 5.1 innings Monday night and earned the victory, and four Brewers relievers followed in shutting out the Dodgers.

Jeremy Jeffers loaded the bases in the ninth inning, but he got out of trouble and ended the game by striking out Brian Dozier.

Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell used razor-sharp Josh Hader to record two outs in the eighth inning before he gave way to Jeffers. Since Hader threw just eight pitches in the game, Counsell is not likely to hesitate to call on Hader at a key moment in Game 4.

The Dodgers are minus-160 favorites to win Game 4, while the Brewers are plus-135 underdogs.

National League Championship Series

Schedule

Game 1: Brewers 6, Dodgers 5; Brewers lead 1-0

Game 2: Dodgers 4, Brewers 3; Series tied 1-1



Game 3: Brewers 4, Dodgers 0, Brewers lead 2-1



Game 4: Brewers at Dodgers; Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 9:09 p.m. ET on FS1



Game 5: Brewers at Dodgers; Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 5:05 p.m. ET on FS1



*Game 6: Dodgers at Brewers; Friday, Oct. 19 at 8:39 p.m. ET on FS1



*Game 7: Dodgers at Brewers; Saturday, Oct. 20 at 9:09 p.m. ET on FS1



*If necessary.