Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez's Driver Accidentally Hits Paparazzi Photographer

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 16, 2018

Alex Rodriguez, left, and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini/Associated Press

A driver transporting former MLB star Alex Rodriguez and entertainer Jennifer Lopez struck a paparazzi photographer Monday night in Los Angeles.

TMZ provided video of the incident's aftermath, which saw the driver leave the scene:

According to TMZ, the driver hit the brakes to see if the photographer was OK before driving away.

Several photographers were snapping photos at the time of the incident, prompting the driver to say, "See what happens when you flash all the flashes? I can't see where I'm going."

TMZ noted that law enforcement sources said the photographer filed a report with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department after taking himself to the hospital.

