NLCS Bracket 2018: Brewers vs. Dodgers Game 4 TV Schedule and Predictions

The Milwaukee Brewers sent an unexpected jolt into the NLCS Monday, as they shutout the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium to pick up a 2-1 series lead.

The victory set the tone of the rest of the series, as the Brewers received a solid pitching performance from starter Jhoulys Chacin and their bullpen got out of a few late jams.

For the second time in the series, the Dodgers will be playing from behind, and they'll call upon Rich Hill to help level the series on the mound in Game 4.

The Dodgers are also waiting for an unheralded hero to step up in the NLCS similar to what the Brewers have gotten out of Orlando Arcia.

NLCS Game 4 Information

Start Time: 9:09 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go or Fox Sports app

Predictions

Dodgers Benefit From Hill's Experience

Rich Hill isn't going to blow any hitters away with 100-mile per hour fastballs, but he also isn't going to put his team in danger of losing a postseason game.

The experienced left-hander has been a model of consistency in the postseason, as he's never given up more than four earned runs in nine appearances.

A year ago, Hill made four starts for the Dodgers in the NLCS and World Series, and although he didn't last more than five innings, he kept them in a position to win.

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

The Dodgers have won six of the eight playoff games Hill has started in the last three years, but he's only been credited with a victory once.

If Hill steadies the ship in the first five innings, the Dodgers should be able to take the lead through a few scoring opportunities at the plate.

In Game 4 of the NLDS against Atlanta, the Dodgers provided Hill with a one-run lead in the first inning, and he benefited from that for the first three innings out his outing.

Even though Hill left with a 2-1 deficit on the scoreboard, he didn't hurt his team's chances of winning, which is exactly what the Dodgers need again from the left-hander after suffering a tough Game 3 loss at home.

Gonzalez Experiences Another Early Exit

Gio Gonzalez didn't last long on the mound in Game 1, as Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell opted to put trust in his bullpen after two innings.

Gonzalez enters his Game 4 start fresh, but he'll out on the bump for a similar length as Game 1, but for a different reason.

The Brewers left-hander is going up against a Dodgers lineup that threatened throughout Game 3, but failed to deliver, as they went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

With a 3-1 deficit staring them in the face, the Dodgers will rally and post a few runs to the scoreboard early to make a statement.

In Game 3, the heart of the Los Angeles order produced all five hits, with Manny Machado and Justin Turner combining for three of them.

If the Dodgers are able to get one or two runners on base for Turner and Machado in the first inning, they'll rattle Gonzalez and lead him in the direction of an early exit.

Even if Turner and Machado don't produce runs in their first time around the order, Yasiel Puig and Enrique Hernandez will turn the order over to set up scoring opportunities.

Expect the Dodgers to put a handful of runners on base in the first few innings against Gonzalez, which will force Counsell into a tough decision to either keep his starter out on the mound or allow the bullpen to take over.

