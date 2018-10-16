WWE Raw Results: The Era of McIntyre Is Upon Us and Biggest Takeaways

WWE Raw Results: The Era of McIntyre Is Upon Us and Biggest TakeawaysOctober 16, 2018
Women's wrestling, a renewed push, and a Sinister Scot headlined the October 15 episode of WWE Raw.
The penultimate episode of the flagship show before WWE Evolution featured its fair share of female Superstars but it was a big, nasty, Raw tag team champion that is preparing to embark on a singles push that should take him to the top of an industry he has been groomed to champion for years.
Find out what the other big takeaways from Monday's USA Network presentation were with this recap of the noteworthy show.
Drew McIntyre's Monster Push Begins
Monday's Raw went off the air with Drew McIntyre exploding across the ring, wiping out an unsuspecting Braun Strowman with a Claymore Kick and stand tall, his star shining bright and his main event prospects greater than ever.
The sinister Scot had built a name for himself since the Superstar Shake-Up episode of Raw, when he returned and aligned himself with Dolph Ziggler. Possessing every tool WWE officials look for in a star, it was only a matter of time before he broke out and became an integral part of the company's plans for its flagship show.
Those plans appear to have been fast-tracked as McIntyre finds himself still aligned with Ziggler but more protected than The Showoff and, more importantly, poised for a feud with The Monster Among Men.
The majority of Monday's telecast was a throw-away show whose long-term effects will not be felt past Tuesday, with the exception of McIntyre. Barring any major booking missteps or personal issues that would halt his push, the current Raw tag team champion will likely see his presence on the A-show increased, his status within the company enhanced and that main event run that eluded him during his first stint with Vince McMahon's wrestling empire finally present itself to him.
And rightfully so.
McIntyre has been nothing short of a beast between the ropes, bringing an intensity and physicality to his matches that have elevated their quality. His recent work, be it with The Revival or a main event entity like The Shield, has been stellar and the prospects of a battle of the big men with Strowman are certainly worth getting excited over.
WWE Creative Continues Lackluster Build to Evolution
WWE loves to throw around the word "history" in relation to its ongoing interest in women's wrestling, particularly as Evolution approaches. It can use buzzwords and pat itself on the back all it wants but it does not make up for the fact that the build to the pay-per-view has been atrocious to this point.
Lazily announced matches featuring Trish Stratus and Lita were melded together in a single tag team match. A month's worth of storytelling between The Bella Twins and Ronda Rousey was rushed to get the match between Nikki and the Raw women's champion in the ring.
Monday, Tamina returned to the squared circle for a tag team match that was utilized to hype a thrown-together battle royal with a lazy "future women's title opportunity" stipulation for the winner.
Sasha Banks returned in a segment dragged down by a horribly produced Natalya vs. Ruby Riott match, setting the stage for a Six-Woman Tag Team match pitting The Queen of Harts, the Legit Boss and Bayley against the Riott Squad, something fans have been watching in some incarnation for the better part of six months.
WWE Creative had the opportunity to present a truly special pay-per-view extravaganza, the likes of which backed up everything the mass marketing machine had touted about the company's new dedication to women's wrestling.
Instead, it has produced a largely lazy and uninspired card overshadowed by the returns of Brock Lesnar and Shawn Michaels a week later at Crown Jewel,
Apollo Crews' Push Is Already Doomed to Failure
Apollo Crews is a gifted athlete who has probably earned a look from WWE Creative but Monday's segment with Elias is hardly the way to reintroduce the WWE Universe to a renewed push for the NXT export and former member of Titus Worldwide.
Crews was last seen getting bowled over by AOP, dominated by the unstoppable tag team force. He was jobbed out alongside Titus O'Neil, his place in the pecking order confirmed. Suddenly pulling him out of the mothballs for a push without any sort of build, throwing him into the fire with a performer who can talk circles around him and possesses infinitely more natural charisma, is not the way to maximize his strengths.
All programming him with Elias, without allowing him to build any kind of momentum for himself, is emphasize every weakness he has (ie. his lack of on-screen personality).
Crews can hang with anyone. He can do things in the ring that Superstars his size should not be able to. No push, though, will ever work as long as the company inexplicably trots him out for segments like Monday and just readily assumes fans will buy into him because of the way he looks or the flips he does.
We live in a day where almost every wrestler who makes it to television is a damn solid in-ring worker. Superstars need more than wrestling ability to succeed. Creative misfires have prevented Crews from attaining that and no rivalry with the red-hot Elias is going to make up for it.
Finn Balor Is Desperately in Need of a Switch of Brands
Finn Balor beat Jinder Mahal Monday night in two minutes.
A year ago, that would have meant a ton. The Modern Day Maharaja was the WWE champion and in the midst of a sizable push. Balor was fresh off a win over AJ Styles at Hell in a Cell. Their match would have been a legitimate contender for a main event.
Monday's match...not so much.
It was a squash match that both demonstrated how far Mahal has fallen and, worse yet, how woefully mismanaged Balor has been since returning from injury in 2017.
The first universal champion in WWE history has the charisma, the connect with the audience and the overwhelming popularity to be a headliner on par with AJ Styles. Instead, he is wallowing away on Raw, unable to push past the members of The Shield and Braun Strowman, all of whom the Raw brand's writing staff value more.
What the Irish-born Superstar needs is a change of scenery, a trip to SmackDown, where he can thrive with some of the best wrestlers in the world. More important, he can seize some of that opportunity the blue brand so proudly touts and achieve the level of stardom in WWE he has earned.
Ronda Rousey Excels in First Lengthy Solo Promo
Until Monday's show, Ronda Rousey had benefited from shorter promos in which she had noted strong talkers to play off of. Whether it was Stephanie McMahon and Triple H prior to WrestleMania, the underrated Nia Jax ahead of Money in the Bank or Alexa Bliss throughout the summer, she has always had someone to play off who fans could trust to carry the segment and make sure she hit all of her lines.
That was not the case Monday night when she addressed The Bella Twins, themselves not always the most reliable promo. Given a ton to say, she hit the right tone and never appeared flustered by the moment. She was well spoken, natural and conveyed the right amount of emotion.
There will be those who are highly critical of WWE Creative using the John Cena relationship as some sort of shaming for Bella but it has been utilized before, it is established and it fits "do nothing Bella" story it is trying to tell. Was it cheap? Absolutely. Low-hanging fruit? Definitely. At the same time, it has nothing to do with the overall quality of Rousey's performance.
On a night when she needed to come up big to create any semblance of heat for her match with Bella, after a strong day of social media back-and-forths, Rousey excelled; a good sign for her ability to cut promos and tell stories when obliterating people is not in the script.