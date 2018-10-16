WWE Raw Results: The Era of McIntyre Is Upon Us and Biggest Takeaways

1 of 5

Monday's Raw went off the air with Drew McIntyre exploding across the ring, wiping out an unsuspecting Braun Strowman with a Claymore Kick and stand tall, his star shining bright and his main event prospects greater than ever.

The sinister Scot had built a name for himself since the Superstar Shake-Up episode of Raw, when he returned and aligned himself with Dolph Ziggler. Possessing every tool WWE officials look for in a star, it was only a matter of time before he broke out and became an integral part of the company's plans for its flagship show.

Those plans appear to have been fast-tracked as McIntyre finds himself still aligned with Ziggler but more protected than The Showoff and, more importantly, poised for a feud with The Monster Among Men.

The majority of Monday's telecast was a throw-away show whose long-term effects will not be felt past Tuesday, with the exception of McIntyre. Barring any major booking missteps or personal issues that would halt his push, the current Raw tag team champion will likely see his presence on the A-show increased, his status within the company enhanced and that main event run that eluded him during his first stint with Vince McMahon's wrestling empire finally present itself to him.

And rightfully so.

McIntyre has been nothing short of a beast between the ropes, bringing an intensity and physicality to his matches that have elevated their quality. His recent work, be it with The Revival or a main event entity like The Shield, has been stellar and the prospects of a battle of the big men with Strowman are certainly worth getting excited over.