Red Sox vs. Astros: ALCS Game 3 Time, TV Info, Live Stream and More

One of the most anticipated postseason series in recent history has lived up to the hype so far.

The Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox enter Tuesday's Game 3 tied at one game apiece after splitting the first two games of the ALCS at Fenway Park.

Houston rode a strong outing from Justin Verlander to a 7-2 victory in Game 1, while Boston's bats came alive in their 7-5 win in Game 2.

Although each team scored seven runs in their respective victories, neither team is hitting the ball well, which is something both franchises hope changes as the series shifts venues to Minute Maid Park.

ALCS Game 3 Information

Start Time: 5:09 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: Watch TBS

Can Eovaldi Replicate ALDS Performance in Game 3?

Nathan Eovaldi emerged as the surprise star of the Boston rotation in Game 3 of the ALDS, as he gave up one run on five hits in seven innings at Yankee Stadium.

The Red Sox are expecting a similar performance out of Eovaldi in his second-career postseason start in order to take a 2-1 series advantage on the road, similar to the one Milwaukee gained in the NLCS Monday.

In order to hand his team the series lead, Eovaldi has to pitch much better than he did against the Astros in June, when he allowed back-to-back-to-back home runs to George Springer, Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve.

Although the June 30 game between the Rays and Astros could serve as a sign of things to come Tuesday, it's worth noting that was the fifth start Eovaldi made after returning from an injury.

In his final five starts with Tampa Bay, Eovaldi gave up two runs or fewer in four of them, which spurred a trade to Boston.

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

Throughout his time with the Red Sox, Eovaldi's proven he is more than capable of putting together quality starts, as he conceded zero earned runs in five starts for Boston.

In his career at Minute Maid Park, Eovaldi's given up six earned runs, four of which came in the June meeting with the Astros.

One concern the Red Sox could have about Eovaldi is his record after more than six days of rest, which sits at 5-9 in 27 starts.

If he can shake off the rust and retire Houston's sluggers in order to start the game, Eovaldi should settle into a rhythm and hand the Red Sox a similar outing to the one he produced at Yankee Stadium.

However, if Houston's bats wake up in the opening third of the game, Boston manager Alex Cora will be forced to go to his bullpen fast and end up stuck in a tricky rotation situation with David Price already struggling.

Which Houston Bats Will Wake Up?

Only three Houston players recorded two or more hits at Fenway Park, with Springer leading the ball club with three base knocks.

One of the reasons why the Astros hit .188 in the first two games of the ALCS was the 15 walks they were issued, with Bregman drawing six of them.

Altuve's struggles at the plate didn't help Houston's offensive rhythm either, as the second baseman went 1-for-8 in Boston.

At some point, a handful of players in the Houston lineup are going to break out at the dish, and that could happen as soon as Game 3 since they'll be in familiar surroundings.

Springer, who has an 11-game postseason hitting streak, needs to be the catalyst at the top of the order, but he's going to need either Altuve or Bregman to bust out a clutch hit in order to take full advantage of having runners in scoring position.

David Dermer/Associated Press

If Bregman continues to reach base by way of walks, Yuli Gurriel has the opportunity to be the breakout star of the Houston lineup. Gurriel has two hits in nine at-bats in the ALCS with one home run and three RBI.

Gurriel was one of Houston's top hitters in September, as he recorded 10 multiple-hit games in the final month of the regular season.

The first baseman carried that form into the postseason, as he has one hit in four of the five games he's started.

With his team in need of a wake-up call at the plate, Gurriel will drive in at least two runs and set the tone for the bottom half of the order to make contributions while keeping the Boston pitching staff out of a rhythm.

