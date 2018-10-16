Report: Napoli Bid for Genoa Star and Barcelona, Chelsea Target Krzysztof Piatek

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistOctober 16, 2018

GENOA, GE - AUGUST 11: Krzysztof Piatek with the Ball of the Match at the and of Coppa Italia match between Genoa CFC and Lecce at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on August 11, 2018 in Genoa, Italy. (Photo by Paolo Rattini/Getty Images)
Paolo Rattini/Getty Images

Napoli have reportedly made a bid for Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek and have a meeting in place with the club's president, who is hoping the star's price will soar amid talk of Barcelona and Chelsea interest. 

Football Italia referred to Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis' remarks on Monday that he had already contacted Genoa regarding Piatek, and La Gazzetta dello Sport reported a €35 million (£30.7 million) offer has already been lodged.

The Poland international is taking Serie A by storm this season and has 13 goals in eight games for Genoa since he was signed from Cracovia in the summer, with several of Europe's top outfits said to be on his tail.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Modric: We Took Bets Over Ronaldo Exit Rumours

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Modric: We Took Bets Over Ronaldo Exit Rumours

    Ian Watson
    via Football365

    Napoli Make First $40M Piatek Bid

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Napoli Make First $40M Piatek Bid

    Football-italia
    via Football-italia

    Napoli Will Move for Atletico Right-Back Arias

    Napoli logo
    Napoli

    Napoli Will Move for Atletico Right-Back Arias

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Di Maria Wants Wages Only Premier League Clubs Can Pay

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Di Maria Wants Wages Only Premier League Clubs Can Pay

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report