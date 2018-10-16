Report: Napoli Bid for Genoa Star and Barcelona, Chelsea Target Krzysztof Piatek

Paolo Rattini/Getty Images

Napoli have reportedly made a bid for Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek and have a meeting in place with the club's president, who is hoping the star's price will soar amid talk of Barcelona and Chelsea interest.

Football Italia referred to Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis' remarks on Monday that he had already contacted Genoa regarding Piatek, and La Gazzetta dello Sport reported a €35 million (£30.7 million) offer has already been lodged.

The Poland international is taking Serie A by storm this season and has 13 goals in eight games for Genoa since he was signed from Cracovia in the summer, with several of Europe's top outfits said to be on his tail.

