Alexandre Pato Refuses to Rule out AC Milan Return Amid Comeback Rumours

Former AC Milan striker Alexandre Pato has said he has offers to make a return to Italy's top flight and would never rule out a return to the Rossoneri.

Now 29, Pato is currently playing for Tianjin Quanjian in the Chinese Super League, but he told Corriere dello Sport (h/t Football Italia):



"I've received some offers from Serie A teams and also from other European leagues.

"We'll see at the end of the year. I'm very happy that Leonardo and [Paolo] Maldini have returned to Milan, for them and also for the fans who needed people to be the face of Milan.

"I've spoken to Leo a few times, and of course there were some jokes about my possible return to Milan.

"Joking aside, though, I have a year on my contract here in China, and we'll see what happens. I receive so many comments every day from Milan fans on social media, from Italy and around the world."

