Alexandre Pato Refuses to Rule out AC Milan Return Amid Comeback Rumours

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistOctober 16, 2018

AC Milan's coach Massimiliano Allegri (R) speaks to AC Milan's Brazilian forward Pato during the Champions league football match AC Milan vs Malaga on November 6, 2012 at San Siro Stadium in Milan. AFP PHOTO / OLIVIER MORIN (Photo credit should read OLIVIER MORIN/AFP/Getty Images)
AFP/Getty Images

Former AC Milan striker Alexandre Pato has said he has offers to make a return to Italy's top flight and would never rule out a return to the Rossoneri. 

Now 29, Pato is currently playing for Tianjin Quanjian in the Chinese Super League, but he told Corriere dello Sport (h/t Football Italia):

"I've received some offers from Serie A teams and also from other European leagues.

"We'll see at the end of the year. I'm very happy that Leonardo and [Paolo] Maldini have returned to Milan, for them and also for the fans who needed people to be the face of Milan.

"I've spoken to Leo a few times, and of course there were some jokes about my possible return to Milan.

"Joking aside, though, I have a year on my contract here in China, and we'll see what happens. I receive so many comments every day from Milan fans on social media, from Italy and around the world."

       

