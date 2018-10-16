Alexandre Lacazette Says English Fans Are 'More Spectators Than Supporters'

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Arsenal striker and former Lyon forward Alexandre Lacazette has said he misses the atmosphere of French football and suggested English fans are "more spectators than supporters."

Lacazette moved to the Emirates Stadium from France in 2017 but doesn't rate the English fans as highly and told Le Progres (h/t Metro): "I miss Ligue 1's atmosphere. In England, the fans are more spectators than supporters. There's a better atmosphere in French stadiums."

Lacaette scored 17 goals in his maiden season for Arsenal but appears to be enjoying himself more this time around and has five goals to his name from only 10 appearances.

The Emirates is currently the fourth-largest stadium in the Premier League with a capacity of a little more than 60,000, but the north London venue isn't famed for its atmosphere.

But one location at which the Gunners did get their share of support recently was Craven Cottage, where a second-half turnaround saw their fans in ecstasy at a 5-1 triumph, per photographer Marc Aspland:

It's perhaps unsurprising Lacazette is used to a stronger sense of atmosphere in France, where the stadia are generally smaller than their English counterparts.

The 20 current Premier League teams have only one venue that's below a 20,000-seat capacity—Bournemouth's Vitaly Stadium—whereas six of Ligue 1's 20 teams play at a stadium holding 19,000 or fewer.

Lacazette would appear to have an appreciation for those smaller locations, where noise and vibration tend to travel more easily.

What's more, money and major investment doesn't always result in great atmosphere, and Off The Ball discussed how West Ham United were discovering that with the London Stadium:

The contrast continues at the other end of the scale, too. Tottenham Hotspur are using the 90,000-seat capacity Wembley Stadium as their home venue for the time being, although Manchester United's Old Trafford is a commendable second, which holds nearly 75,000.

Even that is considerably larger than the 67,000-seat Stade Velodrome in Marseille. Almost half the Premier League (eight teams) have venues that can hold more than 50,000; Ligue 1 has just three.

English football isn't without its charms despite Lacazette's comparison, though. Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo recently praised the Molineux, which has given the top flight another welcome, raucous site:

Perhaps the fans who should be most offended of all are Lacazette's own Arsenal followers, who will now want to show their voice in Monday's clash at home to Leicester City.