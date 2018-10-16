Week 7 Waiver Wire: Projecting Top Fantasy Football Adds and Drops

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Week 7 will force fantasy football owners to scramble for replacements at quarterback. Ben Roethlisberger, Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers have a bye. As for Derek Carr, who's also off, managers should look to dump him after another abysmal performance Sunday.

When owners check out waiver claims, they'll likely see a well-rounded group of popular adds ranging from a notable name at quarterback to a 35-year-old running back who still has some juice left—enough to hold a flex spot in starting lineups.

Week 6 may have been the beginning of the end for one New England Patriots wide receiver as a fantasy asset. The return of a ball-carrier in the Indianapolis Colts backfield pushed one rookie outside the frame as a productive contributor.

Based on projections—not real-time numbers—the top eight adds and drops are listed below with players' owned percentages across all Yahoo leagues as of Monday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Top Pickups

1. QB Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (32 percent owned)

2. RB Frank Gore, Miami Dolphins (10 percent owned)

3. RB Latavius Murray, Minnesota Vikings (49 percent owned)

4. RB Ito Smith, Atlanta Falcons (9 percent owned)

5. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers (11 percent owned)

6. WR Marquise Goodwin, San Francisco 49ers (41 percent owned)

7. TE Ricky Seals-Jones, Arizona Cardinals (21 percent owned)

8. DEF Los Angeles Chargers (72 percent owned)

Top Drops

1. QB Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders (40 percent owned)

2. RB Alfred Blue, Houston Texans (16 percent owned)

3. RB Jordan Wilkins, Indianapolis Colts (13 percent owned)

4. RB Kapri Bibbs, Washington Redskins (5 percent owned)

5. RB Jamaal Charles, Jacksonville Jaguars (12 percent owned)

6. WR Phillip Dorsett, New England Patriots (7 percent owned)

7. DEF Carolina Panthers (58 percent owned)

8. K Josh Lambo, Jacksonville Jaguars (32 percent owned)

Pickup: RB Frank Gore, Miami Dolphins

Through six weeks, running back Frank Gore has more carries than fellow Dolphin Kenyan Drake (62-52).

In Week 6, Drake fumbled at the goal line, squandering a game-winning touchdown in overtime. Gore recorded his first 100-yard rushing performance of the season. Right now, Miami may trust the 35-year-old more than his running mate. The savvy veteran still has some wiggle with the football:

Gore's carries have increased in every game since Week 3. He doesn't see many targets as a receiver but caught a touchdown pass in Week 4. Despite Drake's potential and dual-threat capabilities, the Dolphins have relied on both tailbacks to contribute on offense.

Owners looking for a flex-spot option should consider Gore since he's part of a running back timeshare in Miami.

Drop: QB Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders

Warren Little/Getty Images

Multiple factors should encourage owners to cut ties with Carr. He's thrown for one or zero touchdowns in five out of six games. The 27-year-old suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday's matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. Lastly, the Raiders have placed wideout Amari Cooper, one of his top receiving options, on the trade block, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Thus far, head coach Jon Gruden's return hasn't panned out. It seems roster moves could precede the October 30 trade deadline, which may affect continuity on offense. Carr has been sacked 17 times, indicating an issue with pass protection. The offensive line features two rookie tackles.

The Raiders have a Week 7 bye to make changes, but it's a stretch to think Gruden can fix the protection issues within a week. Furthermore, the offense may take the field without Cooper in Week 8, pending the trade offers.

Pickup: DEF Los Angeles Chargers

Harry How/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers mauled Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield in Sunday's 38-14 victory. The unit racked up five sacks and two interceptions.

The Chargers defense has scored at least 10 points in standard Yahoo leagues in each of the last two games. We could see a third consecutive double-digit output against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7.

The Baltimore Ravens sacked quarterback Marcus Mariota 11 times and shut out the Titans offense Sunday. The Chargers won't have defensive end Joey Bosa (foot) on the field, but defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has been creative with applying pocket pressure. Rookie safety Derwin James leads the team in sacks with 3.5.

The Chargers should have some success disrupting the Titans' 30th-ranked scoring offense.

Drop: WR Phillip Dorsett, New England Patriots

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Patriots scored 43 points in a win over the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, but wide receiver Phillip Dorsett didn't see much action. He logged just three snaps, and quarterback Tom Brady didn't target him.

In three out of the first four weeks, Dorsett saw seven targets in the passing attack. Julian Edelman's return from a suspension and Josh Gordon's presence leave the fourth-year wideout without a steady role in the Patriots offense.

Dorsett started the season on a strong note, converting 79.2 percent of his targets into receptions, but he's probably headed toward fantasy irrelevance going forward, barring injury.

Brady's top four targets should list as follows in various orders based on weekly matchups: Rob Gronkowski, Edelman, Gordon and Chris Hogan. If you picked up Dorsett in the draft because of the Patriots' thin receiving corps, drop him; that ride is over.