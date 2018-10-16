Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Top 50 Flex PPR Players

Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Top 50 Flex PPR PlayersOctober 16, 2018
With four teams on a bye this week – the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Green Bay Packers, the Oakland Raiders, and the Seattle Seahawks – there's quite a few changes to be made in terms of fantasy lineups for Week 7.
There's no surprise in seeing Todd Gurley at No.1 in both standard and points-per-reception leagues. However, some favorable matchups this coming week have players like Royce Freeman and Jarvis Landry – to name a few – higher than they may usually be.
As per usual, wideouts top running backs in the top 20 in points-per-reception leagues, while running backs outnumber receivers in standard league top 20 rankings. Among both lists are top players whose quality doesn't change much even with different weekly matchups, such as Saquon Barkley, Julio Jones, Adam Thielen, and Melvin Gordon.
Here's a look at the top 50 flex players for standard and PPR leagues, with analysis on a few players following both rankings.
Standard
1. RB Todd Gurley (Los Angeles Rams) at San Francisco 49ers
2. RB Saquon Barkley (New York Giants) at Atlanta Falcons
3. WR Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) vs. New York Giants
4. WR A.J. Green (Cincinnati Bengals) at Kansas City Chiefs
5. WR Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints) at Baltimore Ravens
6. WR Adam Thielen (Minnesota Vikings) at New York Jets
7. RB Melvin Gordon (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Tennessee Titans in London
8. RB Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints) at Baltimore Ravens
9. WR Tyreek Hill (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Cincinnati Bengals
10. RB Ezekiel Elliot (Dallas Cowboys) at Washington Redskins
11. RB Kareem Hunt (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Cincinnati Bengals
12. WR DeAndre Hopkins (Houston Texans) at Jacksonville Jaguars
13. WR Robert Woods (Los Angeles Rams) at San Francisco 49ers
14. WR Odell Beckham Jr. (New York Giants) at Atlanta Falcons
15. WR Stefon Diggs (Minnesota Vikings) at New York Jets
16. TE Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Cincinnati Bengals
17. RB Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers) at Philadelphia Eagles
18. RB Tarik Cohen (Chicago Bears) vs. New England Patriots
19. RB David Johnson (Arizona Cardinals) vs. Denver Broncos
20. RB Joe Mixon (Cincinnati Bengals) at Kansas City Chiefs
21. WR Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Tennessee Titans in London
22. WR Allen Robinson (Chicago Bears) vs. New England Patriots
23. WR T.J. Yeldon (Jacksonville Jaguars) vs. Houston Texans
24. WR Demaryius Thomas (Denver Broncos) at Arizona Cardinals
25. WR Jarvis Landry (Cleveland Browns) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26. RB Sony Michel (New England Patriots) at Chicago Bears
27. TE Zach Ertz (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. Carolina Panthers
28. RB Jordan Howard (Chicago Bears) vs. New England Patriots
29. WR DeSean Jackson (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. Cleveland Browns
30. RB Adrian Peterson (Washington Redskins) vs. Dallas Cowboys
31. TE Eric Ebron (Indianapolis Colts) vs. Buffalo Bills
32. WR Golden Tate (Detroit Lions) at Miami Dolphins
33. WR Alshon Jeffery (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. Carolina Panthers
34. RB Royce Freeman (Denver Broncos) at Arizona Cardinals
35. WR John Brown (Baltimore Ravens) vs. New Orleans Saints
36. WR Brandin Cooks (Los Angeles Rams) at San Francisco 49ers
37. WR Julian Edelman (New England Patriots) at Chicago Bears
38. WR Kenny Golladay (Detroit Lions) at Miami Dolphins
39. RB Carlos Hyde (Cleveland Browns) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40. RB Isaiah Crowell (New York Jets) vs. Minnesota Vikings
41. WR Albert Wilson (Miami Dolphins) vs. Detroit Lions
42. WR Tyler Boyd (Cincinnati Bengals) at Kansas City Chiefs
43. RB Phillip Lindsay (Denver Broncos) at Arizona Cardinals
44. WR Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. Cleveland Browns
45. RB Alex Collins (Baltimore Ravens) vs. New Orleans Saints
46. RB James White (New England Patriots) at Chicago Bears
47. WR Marvin Jones (Detroit Lions) at Miami Dolphins
48. RB Kerryon Johnson (Detroit Lions) at Miami Dolphins
49. TE Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots) at Chicago Bears
50. WR Chris Godwin (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. Cleveland Browns
Analysis
Tyreek Hill had a monster performance in Week 6 against a Patriots secondary defense that is riddled with holes. Besides having 142 receiving yards and three touchdowns, Hill had a 75-yard touchdown with three minutes left in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 40-40.
Marcus Mosher @Marcus_Mosher
Tyreek Hill's last 16 games: 122 targets 84 receptions 1,466 total yards 12 touchdowns
Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs will be taking on the Cincinnati Bengals, who have given up over 1800 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns to receivers. Coming off a week like he had, Hill has the potential to tear apart a Chiefs secondary, as he did the Patriots, and be a top 10 flex player this week.
The Los Angeles Rams’ Roberts Woods breaks the top 20 in Week 7, after finishing with 100 yards in three of his last four games. With Cooper Kupp most likely to miss Sunday’s game against the 49ers with a knee sprain that he sustained in Week 6, Woods is likely to continue to get targets and even more touchdown opportunities against San Francisco.
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
#Rams coach Sean McVay tells reporters that WR Cooper Kupp (knee) is likely to miss this week of practice. Considered week-to-week
You may be surprised to see Jarvis Landry in the top-25 as a flex player for Week 7. Landry has been inconsistent at best, with one touchdown on the season and two games with over 100 receiving yards.
However, if there’s ever a chance to play Landry in the flex position, it’s against Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers have given up over 1800 yards and 16 touchdowns to opposing receivers, setting Landry up for an opportunity to make some noise in the league.
Points-Per-Reception
1. RB Todd Gurley (Los Angeles Rams) at San Francisco 49ers
2. WR Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) vs. New York Giants
3. RB Saquon Barkley (New York Giants) at Atlanta Falcons
4. WR A.J. Green (Cincinnati Bengals) at Kansas City Chiefs
5. WR Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints) at Baltimore Ravens
6. WR Adam Thielen (Minnesota Vikings) at New York Jets
7. RB Melvin Gordon (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Tennessee Titans in London
8. WR Tyreek Hill (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Cincinnati Bengals
9. RB Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers) at Philadelphia Eagles
10. WR Stefon Diggs (Minnesota Vikings) at New York Jets
11. WR DeAndre Hopkins (Houston Texans) at Jacksonville Jaguars
12. WR Odell Beckham Jr. (New York Giants) at Atlanta Falcons
13. RB Ezekiel Elliot (Dallas Cowboys) at Washington Redskins
14. RB Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints) at Baltimore Ravens
15. WR Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Tennessee Titans in London
16. RB Kareem Hunt (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Cincinnati Bengals
17. TE Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Cincinnati Bengals
18. WR Robert Woods (Los Angeles Rams) at San Francisco 49ers
19. WR Allen Robinson (Chicago Bears) vs. New England Patriots
20. WR T.J. Yeldon (Jacksonville Jaguars) vs. Houston Texans
21. WR Demaryius Thomas (Denver Broncos) at Arizona Cardinals
22. RB David Johnson (Arizona Cardinals) vs. Denver Broncos
23. WR Jarvis Landry (Cleveland Browns) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24. WR Golden Tate (Detroit Lions) at Miami Dolphins
25. RB Tarik Cohen (Chicago Bears) vs. New England Patriots
26. TE Zach Ertz (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. Carolina Panthers
27. RB Joe Mixon (Cincinnati Bengals) at Kansas City Chiefs
28. WR DeSean Jackson (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. Cleveland Browns
29. WR Alshon Jeffery (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. Carolina Panthers
30. TE Eric Ebron (Indianapolis Colts) vs. Buffalo Bills
30. WR John Brown (Baltimore Ravens) vs. New Orleans Saints
31. WR Brandin Cooks (Los Angeles Rams) at San Francisco 49ers
32. WR Julian Edelman (New England Patriots) at Chicago Bears
33. WR Kenny Golladay (Detroit Lions) at Miami Dolphins
34. RB Phillip Lindsay (Denver Broncos) at Arizona Cardinals
35. RB James White (New England Patriots) at Chicago Bears
36. WR Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. Cleveland Browns
37. WR Tyler Boyd (Cincinnati Bengals) at Kansas City Chiefs
38. RB Isaiah Crowell (New York Jets) vs. Minnesota Vikings
39. RB Adrian Peterson (Washington Redskins) vs. Dallas Cowboys
40. WR Albert Wilson (Miami Dolphins) vs. Detroit Lions
41. WR Marvin Jones (Detroit Lions) at Miami Dolphins
42. WR Sammy Watkins (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Cincinnati Bengals
43. WR Mike Williams (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Tennessee Titans in London
44. WR Chris Godwin (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. Cleveland Browns
45. TE Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots) at Chicago Bears
46. WR Devin Funchess (Carolina Panthers) at Philadelphia Eagles
47. RB Alex Collins (Baltimore Ravens) vs. New Orleans Saints
48. WR Dede Westbrook (Jacksonville Jaguars) vs. Houston Texans
49. RB Sony Michel (New England Patriots) at Chicago Bears
50. RB Jordan Howard (Chicago Bears) vs. New England Patriots
Analysis
In a points-per-reception league, fellow Denver running back Phillip Lindsay replaces Royce Freeman, due to his ability to be a dual-threat back. In addition to his 346 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown, Lindsay has added another 100 plus yards and touchdown as a receiver as well. Meanwhile, Freeman has totaled 21 yards and no receiving touchdowns.
If you’re in a PPR league and have Lindsay on your bench, it’s time to move him into that flex position. The Arizona Cardinals have given up more rushing touchdowns – 10 – than any other team in the league. They’ve also given up the second most yards, over 900, to running backs. In either a PPR or Standard league, a Broncos running back is a flex must this week.
Many players noticeably moved up in the rankings in a PPR league, such as Detroit’s WR Golden Tate, Tampa Bay’s WR Mike Evans, and New England’s RB James White. White is more of a threat as a back than he is as a receiver, with four receiving touchdowns compared to one rushing touchdown and more than double the amount of receiving yards.
Tate and Evans are both reliable and more experienced receivers for their teams, each with over 400 receiving yards and three touchdowns apiece. Both receivers are going against defenses that have given up around 1700 yards to receivers, as well as nine touchdowns. Both are a solid option at flex in Week 7.
