Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Top 50 Flex PPR Players

With four teams on a bye this week – the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Green Bay Packers, the Oakland Raiders, and the Seattle Seahawks – there's quite a few changes to be made in terms of fantasy lineups for Week 7.

There's no surprise in seeing Todd Gurley at No.1 in both standard and points-per-reception leagues. However, some favorable matchups this coming week have players like Royce Freeman and Jarvis Landry – to name a few – higher than they may usually be.

As per usual, wideouts top running backs in the top 20 in points-per-reception leagues, while running backs outnumber receivers in standard league top 20 rankings. Among both lists are top players whose quality doesn't change much even with different weekly matchups, such as Saquon Barkley, Julio Jones, Adam Thielen, and Melvin Gordon.

Here's a look at the top 50 flex players for standard and PPR leagues, with analysis on a few players following both rankings.

Standard

1. RB Todd Gurley (Los Angeles Rams) at San Francisco 49ers

2. RB Saquon Barkley (New York Giants) at Atlanta Falcons

3. WR Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) vs. New York Giants

4. WR A.J. Green (Cincinnati Bengals) at Kansas City Chiefs

5. WR Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints) at Baltimore Ravens

6. WR Adam Thielen (Minnesota Vikings) at New York Jets

7. RB Melvin Gordon (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Tennessee Titans in London

8. RB Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints) at Baltimore Ravens

9. WR Tyreek Hill (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Cincinnati Bengals

10. RB Ezekiel Elliot (Dallas Cowboys) at Washington Redskins

11. RB Kareem Hunt (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Cincinnati Bengals

12. WR DeAndre Hopkins (Houston Texans) at Jacksonville Jaguars

13. WR Robert Woods (Los Angeles Rams) at San Francisco 49ers

14. WR Odell Beckham Jr. (New York Giants) at Atlanta Falcons

15. WR Stefon Diggs (Minnesota Vikings) at New York Jets

16. TE Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Cincinnati Bengals

17. RB Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers) at Philadelphia Eagles

18. RB Tarik Cohen (Chicago Bears) vs. New England Patriots

19. RB David Johnson (Arizona Cardinals) vs. Denver Broncos

20. RB Joe Mixon (Cincinnati Bengals) at Kansas City Chiefs

21. WR Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Tennessee Titans in London

22. WR Allen Robinson (Chicago Bears) vs. New England Patriots

23. WR T.J. Yeldon (Jacksonville Jaguars) vs. Houston Texans

24. WR Demaryius Thomas (Denver Broncos) at Arizona Cardinals

25. WR Jarvis Landry (Cleveland Browns) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

26. RB Sony Michel (New England Patriots) at Chicago Bears

27. TE Zach Ertz (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. Carolina Panthers

28. RB Jordan Howard (Chicago Bears) vs. New England Patriots

29. WR DeSean Jackson (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. Cleveland Browns

30. RB Adrian Peterson (Washington Redskins) vs. Dallas Cowboys

31. TE Eric Ebron (Indianapolis Colts) vs. Buffalo Bills

32. WR Golden Tate (Detroit Lions) at Miami Dolphins

33. WR Alshon Jeffery (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. Carolina Panthers

34. RB Royce Freeman (Denver Broncos) at Arizona Cardinals

35. WR John Brown (Baltimore Ravens) vs. New Orleans Saints

36. WR Brandin Cooks (Los Angeles Rams) at San Francisco 49ers

37. WR Julian Edelman (New England Patriots) at Chicago Bears

38. WR Kenny Golladay (Detroit Lions) at Miami Dolphins

39. RB Carlos Hyde (Cleveland Browns) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

40. RB Isaiah Crowell (New York Jets) vs. Minnesota Vikings

41. WR Albert Wilson (Miami Dolphins) vs. Detroit Lions

42. WR Tyler Boyd (Cincinnati Bengals) at Kansas City Chiefs

43. RB Phillip Lindsay (Denver Broncos) at Arizona Cardinals

44. WR Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. Cleveland Browns

45. RB Alex Collins (Baltimore Ravens) vs. New Orleans Saints

46. RB James White (New England Patriots) at Chicago Bears

47. WR Marvin Jones (Detroit Lions) at Miami Dolphins

48. RB Kerryon Johnson (Detroit Lions) at Miami Dolphins

49. TE Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots) at Chicago Bears

50. WR Chris Godwin (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. Cleveland Browns

Analysis

Tyreek Hill had a monster performance in Week 6 against a Patriots secondary defense that is riddled with holes. Besides having 142 receiving yards and three touchdowns, Hill had a 75-yard touchdown with three minutes left in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 40-40.

Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs will be taking on the Cincinnati Bengals, who have given up over 1800 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns to receivers. Coming off a week like he had, Hill has the potential to tear apart a Chiefs secondary, as he did the Patriots, and be a top 10 flex player this week.

The Los Angeles Rams’ Roberts Woods breaks the top 20 in Week 7, after finishing with 100 yards in three of his last four games. With Cooper Kupp most likely to miss Sunday’s game against the 49ers with a knee sprain that he sustained in Week 6, Woods is likely to continue to get targets and even more touchdown opportunities against San Francisco.

You may be surprised to see Jarvis Landry in the top-25 as a flex player for Week 7. Landry has been inconsistent at best, with one touchdown on the season and two games with over 100 receiving yards.

However, if there’s ever a chance to play Landry in the flex position, it’s against Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers have given up over 1800 yards and 16 touchdowns to opposing receivers, setting Landry up for an opportunity to make some noise in the league.

Points-Per-Reception

1. RB Todd Gurley (Los Angeles Rams) at San Francisco 49ers

2. WR Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) vs. New York Giants

3. RB Saquon Barkley (New York Giants) at Atlanta Falcons

4. WR A.J. Green (Cincinnati Bengals) at Kansas City Chiefs

5. WR Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints) at Baltimore Ravens

6. WR Adam Thielen (Minnesota Vikings) at New York Jets

7. RB Melvin Gordon (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Tennessee Titans in London

8. WR Tyreek Hill (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Cincinnati Bengals

9. RB Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers) at Philadelphia Eagles

10. WR Stefon Diggs (Minnesota Vikings) at New York Jets

11. WR DeAndre Hopkins (Houston Texans) at Jacksonville Jaguars

12. WR Odell Beckham Jr. (New York Giants) at Atlanta Falcons

13. RB Ezekiel Elliot (Dallas Cowboys) at Washington Redskins

14. RB Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints) at Baltimore Ravens

15. WR Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Tennessee Titans in London

16. RB Kareem Hunt (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Cincinnati Bengals

17. TE Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Cincinnati Bengals

18. WR Robert Woods (Los Angeles Rams) at San Francisco 49ers

19. WR Allen Robinson (Chicago Bears) vs. New England Patriots

20. WR T.J. Yeldon (Jacksonville Jaguars) vs. Houston Texans

21. WR Demaryius Thomas (Denver Broncos) at Arizona Cardinals

22. RB David Johnson (Arizona Cardinals) vs. Denver Broncos

23. WR Jarvis Landry (Cleveland Browns) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

24. WR Golden Tate (Detroit Lions) at Miami Dolphins

25. RB Tarik Cohen (Chicago Bears) vs. New England Patriots

26. TE Zach Ertz (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. Carolina Panthers

27. RB Joe Mixon (Cincinnati Bengals) at Kansas City Chiefs

28. WR DeSean Jackson (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. Cleveland Browns

29. WR Alshon Jeffery (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. Carolina Panthers

30. TE Eric Ebron (Indianapolis Colts) vs. Buffalo Bills

30. WR John Brown (Baltimore Ravens) vs. New Orleans Saints

31. WR Brandin Cooks (Los Angeles Rams) at San Francisco 49ers

32. WR Julian Edelman (New England Patriots) at Chicago Bears

33. WR Kenny Golladay (Detroit Lions) at Miami Dolphins

34. RB Phillip Lindsay (Denver Broncos) at Arizona Cardinals

35. RB James White (New England Patriots) at Chicago Bears

36. WR Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. Cleveland Browns

37. WR Tyler Boyd (Cincinnati Bengals) at Kansas City Chiefs

38. RB Isaiah Crowell (New York Jets) vs. Minnesota Vikings

39. RB Adrian Peterson (Washington Redskins) vs. Dallas Cowboys

40. WR Albert Wilson (Miami Dolphins) vs. Detroit Lions

41. WR Marvin Jones (Detroit Lions) at Miami Dolphins

42. WR Sammy Watkins (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Cincinnati Bengals

43. WR Mike Williams (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Tennessee Titans in London

44. WR Chris Godwin (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. Cleveland Browns

45. TE Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots) at Chicago Bears

46. WR Devin Funchess (Carolina Panthers) at Philadelphia Eagles

47. RB Alex Collins (Baltimore Ravens) vs. New Orleans Saints

48. WR Dede Westbrook (Jacksonville Jaguars) vs. Houston Texans

49. RB Sony Michel (New England Patriots) at Chicago Bears

50. RB Jordan Howard (Chicago Bears) vs. New England Patriots

Analysis

In a points-per-reception league, fellow Denver running back Phillip Lindsay replaces Royce Freeman, due to his ability to be a dual-threat back. In addition to his 346 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown, Lindsay has added another 100 plus yards and touchdown as a receiver as well. Meanwhile, Freeman has totaled 21 yards and no receiving touchdowns.

If you’re in a PPR league and have Lindsay on your bench, it’s time to move him into that flex position. The Arizona Cardinals have given up more rushing touchdowns – 10 – than any other team in the league. They’ve also given up the second most yards, over 900, to running backs. In either a PPR or Standard league, a Broncos running back is a flex must this week.

Many players noticeably moved up in the rankings in a PPR league, such as Detroit’s WR Golden Tate, Tampa Bay’s WR Mike Evans, and New England’s RB James White. White is more of a threat as a back than he is as a receiver, with four receiving touchdowns compared to one rushing touchdown and more than double the amount of receiving yards.

Tate and Evans are both reliable and more experienced receivers for their teams, each with over 400 receiving yards and three touchdowns apiece. Both receivers are going against defenses that have given up around 1700 yards to receivers, as well as nine touchdowns. Both are a solid option at flex in Week 7.

All stats and rankings courtesy of ESPN.