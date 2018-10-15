Patriots Ban Fan Who Threw Beer on Tyreek Hill, Give Information to Authorities

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

The New England Patriots were quick to punish a fan who threw beer on Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill during Sunday night's game.

After the fan was identified, he was banned from all events at Gillette Stadium, and his information was turned over to law enforcement:

The incident came at the end of a 75-yard touchdown catch late in the fourth quarter. After Hill ran through the end zone toward the crowd, Patriots fans greeted Hill with screams and middle fingers, while at least one fan threw his beer on the receiver:

Hill was seen complaining about the fans after the score, but teammate Sammy Watkins appeared to de-escalate the situation.

"My coach [Andy Reid] told me, 'Don't get emotional. Don't get mad about it because it comes with the territory,'" Hill told reporters after the game. "I'm not mad at all."

Hopefully, the latest punishments will prevent other fans from replicating the act in the future.