Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey Reportedly Open to Manchester United or Chelsea Move

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey is reportedly open to joining Manchester United or Chelsea if he leaves the Gunners next summer.

According to Rob Dawson at ESPN FC, the Wales international would consider joining one of the Gunners' Premier League rivals but will take time to think about his future.

Ramsey will be available on a free transfer at the end of the season after Arsenal withdrew their offer of a new deal.

Liverpool are not interested in the 27-year-old, but Manchester United, Chelsea and Serie A champions Juventus could all look to pick him up as a free agent.

Ramsey has said he thought he had reached an agreement with Arsenal over a new deal. He also plans to see out his current contract, which expires in June, rather than leave in January:

James Benge at the Evening Standard explained why Ramsey won't depart in the winter:

Manchester United have a longstanding interest in Ramsey. Former manager Sir Alex Ferguson tried to sign him before he moved to Arsenal, the club made a "discreet enquiry" last summer, and they are now planning a third move, per Steve Bates at the Mirror.

The midfielder would be a tempting prospect as a free agent. He would bring goals and creativity to a United midfield which has laboured this season:

Chelsea and Juventus are also potential destinations, according to Steve Stammers for MailOnline. The Italian team could offer him a "lucrative pre-contract" in January.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said Ramsey is in a strong position:

Ramsey's time at Arsenal appears to be coming to an end. Manager Unai Emery was a factor in the Gunners' decision to withdraw Ramsey's contract offer, as he did not want the club to commit to wages of £185,000 a week, per the Mirror's Steve Bates and Liam Prenderville.

The uncertainty over his future does not appear to be affecting Ramsey on the pitch. The midfielder has featured in all eight of the club's Premier League matches, contributing one goal and three assists.

It's rare that a player of Ramsey's calibre is available for a free transfer, and it looks as though he may have his pick of clubs by the time his Arsenal contract expires in 2019.