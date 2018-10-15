Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey Reportedly Open to Manchester United or Chelsea Move

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey Reportedly Open to Manchester United or Chelsea MoveOctober 15, 2018
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey is reportedly open to joining Manchester United or Chelsea if he leaves the Gunners next summer.
According to Rob Dawson at ESPN FC, the Wales international would consider joining one of the Gunners' Premier League rivals but will take time to think about his future.
Ramsey will be available on a free transfer at the end of the season after Arsenal withdrew their offer of a new deal.
Liverpool are not interested in the 27-year-old, but Manchester United, Chelsea and Serie A champions Juventus could all look to pick him up as a free agent.
Ramsey has said he thought he had reached an agreement with Arsenal over a new deal. He also plans to see out his current contract, which expires in June, rather than leave in January:
Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL
"I am going to do my best now this season to try and achieve something special." Aaron Ramsey plans to stay at Arsenal this season and not make a cut-price January move after the collapse of contract talks. 📲 https://t.co/HpnhbuskjJ https://t.co/hkEH9bVh6S
James Benge at the Evening Standard explained why Ramsey won't depart in the winter:
James Benge @jamesbenge
Absolutely no surprise that Aaron Ramsey has indicated he won’t leave in January, was never in his best interests. After Arsenal withdrew their offer his best case scenario became moving on a free and getting better wages and signing-on fee.
Manchester United have a longstanding interest in Ramsey. Former manager Sir Alex Ferguson tried to sign him before he moved to Arsenal, the club made a "discreet enquiry" last summer, and they are now planning a third move, per Steve Bates at the Mirror.
The midfielder would be a tempting prospect as a free agent. He would bring goals and creativity to a United midfield which has laboured this season:
Statman Dave @StatmanDave
Aaron Ramsey's Premier League season by numbers so far (7 apps/502 mins): 12 chances created 9 shots 9 tackles 7 successful dribbles 3 assists 1 goal He's out of contract this summer... 🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/7wLmKOsRx4
Chelsea and Juventus are also potential destinations, according to Steve Stammers for MailOnline. The Italian team could offer him a "lucrative pre-contract" in January.
Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said Ramsey is in a strong position:
Goal @goal
"These things were once my responsibility, but not anymore. I'm happy about that." Arsene Wenger on Aaron Ramsey's Arsenal contract situation: 🤷 https://t.co/fQ0wejdLEW
Ramsey's time at Arsenal appears to be coming to an end. Manager Unai Emery was a factor in the Gunners' decision to withdraw Ramsey's contract offer, as he did not want the club to commit to wages of £185,000 a week, per the Mirror's Steve Bates and Liam Prenderville.
The uncertainty over his future does not appear to be affecting Ramsey on the pitch. The midfielder has featured in all eight of the club's Premier League matches, contributing one goal and three assists.
It's rare that a player of Ramsey's calibre is available for a free transfer, and it looks as though he may have his pick of clubs by the time his Arsenal contract expires in 2019.
